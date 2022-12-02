News

Wike slams S’South govs over minister’s comment

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has accused his South South counterparts of instructing the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning Clement Agba to insult him with his comment on state governments’ preference for constructing flyovers and airports instead of tackling poverty. Wike, who spoke yesterday at the inauguration of the 13.86km long Rumuodogo 1 and 2 Road in the Oluua – Rumuodogo community in the Emohua Local Government Area, told the South South governors involved to stop insulting him.

The governor said: “Some people have been sending their people to insult me. I laugh. I hear some people called Akwa Ibom professionals were insulting me. “Tell the man who sent you to come out. You are just small kids. I am waiting for the big masqueraders.

“Some people said they are Ijaw professionals. You that are sending them to come out. “It is you I am looking for; I am not looking for these small fries.” Wike wondered why his fellow South South governors are picking of fence with him because he thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for releasing the 13% derivation arrears from 1999 to date. Wike said he was prepared for governance when he took the shot to become governor, was not handpicked, but entered the race and defeated a sitting governor.

 

