Wike Solidarity Movement in Diaspora, USA pledges support for Rivers Gov

The Wike Solidarity Movement in the Diaspora, USA (WSM-D) has pledged its collective support for Governor Nyesom Wike in his effort to reposition Rivers State for more developmental purposes.

WSM-D in the Diaspora, USA was formally inaugurated by its Board of Trustee Chairman, Dr. Gabriel Pidomson on April 17, 2021.

These were revealed in a statement jointly signed by the executive officers of the group including the Coordinator, Mr. Joseph Uranta, Deputy Coordinator, Mr. Ugochukwu O and Executive Secretary, Mr. Cornelius JS Dumerene.

Others included the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Michael Akoka and the Treasurer, Mr. Stephen Benstowe JP.

It was emphasised in the statement that the mission of the group is to mobilize national and international support for the “bold and progressive developmental agenda of Gov Wike for Rivers State and its people.

“As proud Rivers People, we commend the unprecedented and unparalleled effort in the ongoing structural transformation of our beloved state.”

Dr. Gabriel Pidomson commended the group for their interest in attracting sufficient national and international coalition attention and support “for the good governance of Governor Wike.”

The group noted that Wike’s ‘New Rivers’ agenda has remarkably transformed Rivers State for the better, making him the best performing governor in Nigeria.

The Coordinator of WSM-D, Mr. Joseph Uranta pledged the collective support of WSM-D for Wike in his effort to position Rivers State as a viable and thriving state.

He stated that: “We are all witnesses to the structural transformation of our state by ‘Mr. Projects’ and stand committed to mobilize the support of all Rivers indigenes in the diaspora now, and any ambition the governor may have in the future.”

Echoing the same sentiment, the Deputy Coordinator, Mr. Ugochukwu O, a US-based certified public accountant and financial expert congratulated the governor for a job well done and promised that the group will work tirelessly to “whip up international recognition of his good governance as an example of effective democracy.”

In his contribution, the Public Relations Officer of the group, Mr. Michael Akoka, a US-based professional said It’s unheard of that a governor in his last term will seek to improve the overall wellbeing of his state better than he inherited it.

The Executive Secretary, Mr. Cornelius JS Dumerene, on behalf of the group, informed that the group has lined up programmes and activities designed to maximize national and international support for, and recognition “of the good works and developmental strides of Governor Wike.”

The group then promised to roll out these programs in the “coming months as time would allow us from our busy schedules.”

