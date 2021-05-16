Wike: Southern governors’ ban on open grazing irrevocable

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that the ban on open grazing imposed Southern governors is irrevocable, stressing that the same thing is applicable to other resolutions of the governors.

He said those opposed to the resolutions taken by Southern governors in Asaba, Delta State, should realise that no section of the country is inferior to others, hence the need to respect them.

Wike, who made the remarks yesterday during a grand reception held in his honour by Ogoni nationality in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, declared that he has taken further steps to fulfill the resolutions reached by Southern governors in Asaba.

“We have taken a position and there is no going back. Enough is enough. We are not second class citizens of this country. We also own this country,” he said.

He also faulted the slow pace of the Ogoni environmental remediation, and charged the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), which is saddled with the responsibility of the cleanup of polluted sites in Ogoni, to relocate its operational office from Port Harcourt to Bori, the headquarters of the Ogoni people.

“You cannot talk of cleaning up a place and keep your office in another area. Bring your office from Port Harcourt and come and stay in Bori, So that you can hear and appreciate the feelings of the people,” he said.

Wike recalled that when he launched his quest to govern Rivers State in 2014, he received tremendous support from Ogoni nationality. And in appreciation, his administration has graciously fulfilled the promise to dualise the Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono Road and has gone further to award contracts for phase two of the project from Bori to Kono.

He acknowledged that the people of Ogoni nationality have remained steadfast in their support of his administration, and .directed the Commissioner of Power and incoming chairman of Khana Local Government Area to ensure the electrification of all communities in the council that are not connected to the national grid within the next five months.

He charged the incoming chairmen Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme to endeavour to initiate and implement projects that will enhance the wellbeing of their people.

Wike noted that Ogoni is an important integral part of the state and Nigeria, and urged their leaders to fight against the menace of cultism and other related acts of criminality.

The Rivers State governor, who was conferred with the title: Mene Kwalenu 1st of Ogoni, (a benevolent king) by the President of Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers,

His Royal Majesty, King G.N.K Giniwa, assured that his administration will continue to ensure even development of every part of the State. In another development, the governor has announced the arrest of some of the gunmen responsible for the premeditated ambushes and murders of security personnel in the State.

Wike in a state broadcast said measures the state government has undertaken so far to check the recent intermittent breaks to the state’s security by the predetermined attacks on security checkpoints and the resultant killing of some security personnel have yielded positive result.

