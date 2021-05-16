News Top Stories

Wike: Southern governors’ ban on open grazing irrevocable

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port -Harcourt Comment(0)

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that the ban on open grazing imposed Southern governors is irrevocable, stressing that the same thing is applicable to other resolutions of the governors.

 

He said those opposed to the resolutions taken by Southern governors in Asaba, Delta State, should realise that no section of the country is inferior to others, hence the need to respect them.

 

Wike, who made the remarks yesterday during a grand reception held in his honour by Ogoni nationality in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, declared that he has taken further steps to fulfill the resolutions reached by Southern governors in Asaba.

 

“We have taken a position and there is no going back. Enough is enough. We are not second class citizens of this country. We also own this country,” he said.

 

He also faulted the slow pace of the Ogoni environmental remediation, and charged the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), which is saddled with the responsibility of the cleanup of polluted sites in Ogoni, to relocate its operational office from Port Harcourt to Bori, the headquarters of the Ogoni people.

 

“You cannot talk of cleaning up a place and keep your office in another area. Bring your office from Port Harcourt and come and stay in Bori, So that you can hear and appreciate the feelings of the people,” he said.

 

Wike recalled that when he launched his quest to govern Rivers State in 2014, he received tremendous support from Ogoni nationality. And in appreciation, his administration has graciously fulfilled the promise to dualise the Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono Road and has gone further to award contracts for phase two of the project from Bori to Kono.

 

He acknowledged that the people of Ogoni nationality have remained steadfast in their support of his administration, and .directed the Commissioner of Power and incoming chairman of Khana Local Government Area to ensure the electrification of all communities in the council that are not connected to the national grid within the next five months.

 

He charged the incoming chairmen Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme to endeavour to initiate and implement projects that will enhance the wellbeing of their people.

 

Wike noted that Ogoni is an important integral part of the state and Nigeria, and urged their leaders to fight against the menace of cultism and other related acts of criminality.

 

The Rivers State governor, who was conferred with the title: Mene Kwalenu 1st of Ogoni, (a benevolent king) by the President of Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers,

 

His Royal Majesty, King G.N.K Giniwa, assured that his administration will continue to ensure even development of every part of the State. In another development, the governor has announced the arrest of some of the gunmen responsible for the premeditated ambushes and murders of security personnel in the State.

 

Wike in a state broadcast said measures the state government has undertaken so far to check the recent intermittent breaks to the state’s security by the predetermined attacks on security checkpoints and the resultant killing of some security personnel have yielded positive result.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Northern govs to IGP: Take proactive measures on security

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba over his recent appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to pay attention to proactive measures in tackling crime in the country.   Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State Barr Simon Bako Lalong in a statement signed […]
News

…Kalu condoles with family

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has expressed sadness over the passing of Revd Tola Oyediran (nee Awolowo), eldest daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Extolling the virtues of the deceased, Kalu described the late Reverend Oyediran, as an epitome of peace and humility. Kalu […]
News

Democracy can’t thrive without activism, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the nation’s democracy can not thrive without activism, describing it as a fertilizer for change in any society.   According to a release made by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said this in a condolence message sent to the family of Mr. John Yima Sen, an activist […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica