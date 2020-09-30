Wike: States deserve more federal revenue for development

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has stressed the need for a new revenue sharing formula that will make the states get more funds for developmental projects. The governor made the call while receiving a delegation of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission which visited at the Government House in Port Harcourt, where he argued that the states, which bore more development burden therefore need more money to cater to the needs of the people.

“There cannot be a Federal Government without the states. So, we advocate a new revenue formula that should take more revenue out of the Federal Government and give to the states. This is because the burden is more on the states than the Federal Government, and so the states should have more revenue to cater for the people,” Wike said. The governor, who described as unfortunate comments by the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri over the ownership of Soku Oil Well, however, said that Soku Oil Well belongs to Rivers State. Wike urged the Commission to ensure the payment of the accruing revenue to the state, saying: “It is unfortunate that the Bayelsa State Governor told you when you visited him that you should not pay us revenue from Soku Oil Well.

“The matter was at the Supreme Court when the National Boundary Commission admitted that they made an error in their 11th edition publication by situating Soku Oil Well in Bayelsa State. “They were, therefore, directed to correct the error in their 12th edition of its publication. When they also failed to effect the correction, we had to go back to the Federal High Court. The Court, in its wisdom directed that all revenue accruing from Soku Oil Well should be paid to Rivers State.”

The governor added: “That is the position. But, for Bayelsa State Governor to come up to say that you should not pay us our money is unfortunate. If they have filed a matter at the Supreme Court, it is not an injunction to stop the implementation of the subsisting judgement.” He, therefore, commended the Commission for taking the bold step to correct fraudulent practices adopted by some states in order to gain financial advantage, even as he assured the visitors that the state would continue to interface with the Commission towards making their work easy.

In his remarks, the leader of the delegation, Alhaji Mohammed Kabiru Usman said they were in the state on an advocacy and sensitisation tour, saying that the Commission’s 2018 verification exercise was characterised by fraud because some data supplied by some states were spurious. According to him, such over inflated figures were to make those states get money that they did not deserve and in the process deny others their rightful allocations.

