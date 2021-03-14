Politics

Wike tackles Akpabio: Keep Rivers out of your mouth or I’ll deal with you

Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, has threatened to deal with Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta affairs, if he says one more word about the state. Wike said on Friday that he is not one of those Akpabio can “turn around”, adding that he will give him the “trouble you have gone to look for.”

 

He was reacting to the minister’s comments that the south-south governors lack the moral grounds to dictate how the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) funds should be used. Akpabio, who is the immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom, had told them to focus instead on ensuring that local governments in their respective states have elected executives and not caretaker committees.

 

While speaking when he inaugurated the Trade Union Congress (TUC) office complex in Port Harcourt, Wike accused the minister of insulting the governors. “We know what Akpabio was doing as a governor; he saw himself as god then. Now, he has the temerity to insult southsouth governors. We will meet one day,” he said. “Akpabio had money but he has the temerity to ask south-south governors what they are doing with 13 percent derivation. He is not qualified to talk to Rivers state; he has no such authority.

 

“If he wants to talk he should concentrate in Akwa Ibom State or else we teach him a lesson here. Akpabio should know that enough is enough.” He also said the minister is fighting the governors, but “you will finish from Abuja” and return to the region.

 

“You will come here. You were begging governors to come and talk on your behalf (but) now you are fighting us. You can just say anything; abuse governors (but) don’t dare me,” Wike told him.

