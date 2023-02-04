Wike tactles Buhari over Naira redesign

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to take a critical look at the socio-economic chaos, and hardship that the naira redesign has caused Nigerians. He said that the exercise has caused Nigerian pains, urging him to reconsider the manner with which the currency redesign policy has been implemented so far because it is anti-people. Wike noted that those who recommended this apparently anti-people monetary policy do not love the President and are bent of tarnishing his legacy.

The governor stated this yesterday at the Comprehensive Secondary School field, Ibaka Town, Okrika Island during the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party Campaign flag-off rally for Okrika Local Government Area. “This policy is anti-people. The new Naira note is not there. Even though I have money in my account, I cannot get N10, 000. I can- not go and buy fuel. Who is losing? Is it not the masses? Is it not the people?” He suggested that the President should stop listening to those who advise him on this monetary policy under the guise that it will curb vote buying.

He said those advisors do not mean well for Nigerians and cannot feel their sufferings. Wike also dismissed the claim that the policy is being implemented to fight politicians and corruption, and wondered if such goals can be achieved barely three months left within the lifespan of the President Buhari’s administration. “You’re merely fighting against the poor people.

Mr President, I know the pressure, but please since two of us are going the same time, this policy, it has nothing to fight corruption at all. It has nothing to fight politicians.” “This policy is aimed to suffer the people who elected us to govern over them. Our business is not to make the people to suffer. We all know how to fight corruption. We all know how to fight politicians. This particular one, it does not come in at all.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...