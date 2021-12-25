News

Wike tasks judiciary to protect judges from intimidation

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has tasked the nation’s judiciary to always protect their judges, stressing that if judges that give judgement on the merit of the case before them are not protected by their colleagues, they will be victims of intimidation. Wike, who made the observation yesterday while swearing in four new judges of the Rivers State High Court at Government House, Port Harcourt, added that with the peak of political activities in 2022, there will be an increased level of intimidation of judges.

The four new judges are Popnen Sylvester Sunday, Daketima, Gabriel Kio, Chinelo Chidubem Odili and Nsirim Chinwe Amanda. Before their elevation, Justices Sunday and Kio were both private legal practitioners, while Justice Nsirim and Chinelo C. Odili were Chief Magistrates. The governor said that most political gladiators are bent to always have their way in every legal matter that involves them and never believe judgement to be against their prayers before the court. Wike pointed out that when judges know that their colleagues will rise in their defence, they will be courageous to handle cases, including political matter without shying away.

“If what is going on now is not stopped Judges is quite alarming and I have to say it clearly, if you don’t give your judges support to do what they’re supposed to do, then let us better forget that in 2023 that we will have it easy. “From next year (2022), it will be very turbulent and so matters will come before judges, allow them to dispense the matter the way they think it is. That is why there is always an appeal.

 

