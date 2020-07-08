Wike taunts Ganduje: I’m not dollar you can isolate

Oshiomhole made our task easy in Edo – Secondus

his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, and said any attempt at vote buying in the September 19 Edo State governorship election will fail. This is just as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, said its campaign in the election has been made easy by the statements of the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole. Wike and Secondus spoke at the inauguration of 93-member PDP National Campaign Council for Edo State election. Wike is the Chairman of the council.

He was responding to the attack on him by Governor Ganduje on Monday when APC inaugurated its own campaign council. The Kano governor, who is also Chairman of the APC Campaign Council, said the party would keep Wike in isolation until after the election.

But the Rivers governor said Gadunje is the one to be kept in isolation because he was allegedly seen putting dollar in his babariga. “Let me tell you why they made Ganduje the chairman of the campaign council; it is because of the dollar they saw.

“But for dollar, Ganduje could not have been made the chairman of the campaign council. But what he doesn’t understand is that we from the Niger Delta, we shall chop his dollar and we will chop him into coma. “So Ganduje, your dollar will not work in Edo State; we have integrity in our party,” he said. Wike advised the PDP not to take Ganduje’s statement with levity, stating that the plan might be to use security agencies to scare away the people of Edo State and rig the election. “So he just used me to say that they will isolate me.

No, I am not at his level. “What he was telling Nigerians is look in this election, we shall make sure that Edo people don’t come out to vote. Even if they vote, we will not allow them to protect and defend their votes. “Edo people, now they have told you that they will not allow you to vote and even if you vote, they will not allow you to protect and defend your votes. “It is a direct challenge to all of you leaders here from Edo State, because we members of the campaign council, we cannot vote because we did not register to vote in Edo State.” he added.

The River State governor said PDP did not know that its candidate in the Edo State in 2016, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu had issues, adding that was why the people of the state did not vote for him. Secondus told the campaign council members that Oshiomhole has supplied them with information needed to establish to the people of Edo State that APC has no candidate in the election, noting that its own candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki is a square peg in a square hole.

The PDP National Chairman called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure a free, fair and credible election in Edo State. “The heightened tension in Edo State at the moment is needless if the APC is willing and equipped to face the electorate.

“But where it’s obvious that they have nothing to offer to get the votes of Nigerians, they are resorting to all devious means to undermine the democratic process. “At this juncture, let me warn that APC might be standing on the excitement of its previous rigged elections in Osun, Ekiti, Kano and Kogi states in the past and think that their victory at the tribunal legitimises their underhand act, but they forget to put into consideration the anger of God and the people to evil doers who refuse to change,” he warned.

