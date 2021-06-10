News

Wike threatens to acquire Ogoni land over communal crisis

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has threatened to acquire a disputed land between Bomu and Lewe communities in Ogoni if they fail to end their protracted communal war that has claimed many lives. The governor, who made the assertion during the flagoff of the reconstruction of Government Secondary School, Kpor in Gokana Local Government Area of the state, noted that after the crisis that culminated in the killing of prominent Ogoni leaders in 1990s, fratricide war should have been considered an unpardonable taboo in Ogoni by now. Wike, who described the communal crisis between the two communities as saddening and regrettable, warned that after meeting with the two communities and failing to resolve the dispute, the state government would acquire it for public good. He said: “Prominent people in Ogoni have died.

The few remaining you want to still kill them. If I were you people, what had happened to Ogoni should have made everybody to be together, to forget about killing one another again. Are you not tired of killing yourselves? “I will meet with the people of BomuandLewe.

If youdon’t agree, I will acquire the land. But I will give you the opportunityfirstandif youdon’tagree, I willcomeandtakethelandand build what I want to build.” Wike, however, commended Ogoni people for being supportive of his aspiration to govern the state since 2014 when he declared his intention. According to him, the reconstruction of the Government Secondary School, Kpor, was in fulfilment of some of the promises he made to the people of Ogoni during his campaign.

