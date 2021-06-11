News

Wike threatens to seize striking parliamentary staff salary

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday threatened to seize the salary of striking parliamentary workers under the auspices of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) until they call off their two months old strike in the state.

This was barely 24 hours after the governor directed the state’s Accountant- General not to pay judiciary workers for the first week of June for continuing their participation in the strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN). Wike had commended JUSUN for calling off its two months strike in the state, but faulted the strike by the judicial workers while the ‘no work-no pay policy’ was in force.

The governor, in a statement signed by Kelvin Ebiri, his special assistant, media, maintained that his administration had fully implemented full financial autonomy for the legislature; hence there was no justification for the closure of the state House of Assembly. Wike, who said his administration was not owing parliamentary workers, described the current strike as a disservice to the government and people of Rivers State. He explained that the enforcement of a no-work, no-pay policy, had come into force in Rivers State and parliamentary workers can no longer sit at home and expect salary anymore.

