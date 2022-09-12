News

Wike To Amaechi: You’re a failure in Rivers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Says: ‘You can’t even enter Presidential Villa again’

 

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has described Rotimi Amaechi, his predecessor, as a “total failure”.

Wike made the comment on Monday at the inauguration of a construction project in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

On Saturday, Amaechi while attending the burial of Alabo Graham-Douglas, a former minister, in Akuku Toru LGA of the state, criticised the absence of Wike.

“Indeed going by the contributions he (Graham-Douglas) made to the state, I was thinking that the state would take responsibility for everything concerning Alabo. You don’t need to be governor to be recognised,” the former Minister of Transportation said.

Responding on Monday, Wike denied that the late elder statesman was abandoned.

The governor said his administration handled the medical expenses of Graham-Douglas while he was sick, adding that Amaechi is only interested in honouring the dead.

He said: “I’m so disappointed that the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, will come to this state to talk about this government not giving late Alabo Graham-Douglas a state burial. It’s unfortunate. I ask him: when Alabo was sick, where were you?

“This state government committed so much amount of money to make sure Alabo survived. I want to challenge anybody; we did not spend less than N50,000,000 to make sure our elder statesman survived. It is the survival we want. We wanted him to be alive.”

Wike alleged that Amaechi refused to carry out Graham-Douglas’ request when he was still in office.

Wike said: “But let me ask you: Amaechi when Alabo was alive, he told you to honour him by elevating the stool of Amalabo. When he was alive, he said please Mr Governor, honour me; he (Amaechi) did not do it. So who is the man who loved Alabo?

“Now because the man is dead, you now went there because the man is dead. I know why you went there, it’s because you have interest. Everybody knows.

“I thought some people should know that there are limitations to everything. If you didn’t say what you said on Saturday, I wouldn’t have exposed you. People didn’t know you have an interest everywhere.

“Tell Rivers people, as a Minister of Transportation, what did you do for your people? Show Rivers people what you did for them. When I was a minister, a junior minister for that matter, I brought Faculty of Law to the University of Port Harcourt.

“So please, this should be your last time to open your mouth and talk about this state because you’re a total failure as far as this state is concerned. Even what is supposed to come to us, you blocked it but we didn’t bother. You think you’ll not finish as a minister, you have left and yet you can’t even enter the villa now.

“All these period you intimidated the people with police is over. When you used to tell them the president is angry with you. Now go and tell them, they will ask you which president are you seeing. You’re seeing no president.

“So don’t distract us again, if you distract us, I’ll say more things that when Nigerians see you, they will pour you hot water. Your atrocities are too much, so be careful.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Edo decides 2020: Suspected APC chieftain stopped from snatching election materials  

Posted on Author Reporter

A suspected chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was reportedly caught attempting to snatch electoral materials at a polling unit in Oredo LGA, Edo State this morning. He was fiercely resisted by voters and some supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the unit. Voting has since commenced in the highly anticipated election. […]
News Top Stories

FG to appeal N20b judgement in favour of Igboho, says Malami

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal Government yesterday said it will appeal the judgment of an Oyo State High Court which awarded N20 billion in damages against the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Department of State Service. The trial judge ,Justice Ladiran Akintola who delivered the ruling described DSS’ action as “arbitrary aggression and prejudices” against Igboho. The […]
News

Lagos DPP strikes out murder charge against Yoruba Nation agitator

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The murder charge filed against one of the arrested Yoruba Nation agitators, Tajudeen Bakare, who was arraigned over the death of a 25-year-old sales girl, Jumoke Oyeleke, has been struck out by the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), Ministry of Justice. The DPP struck out the murder charge due to lack of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica