Wike to APC: Get ready to handover to PDP in 2023

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to get ready to hand over the reins of government to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) come 2023, stressing that Nigerians are earnestly waiting for the opposition to take over power.

Wike, who made the assertion at the inauguration of the 11.53-kilometre Agbonchai-Afam road, connecting Eleme and Oyigbo local government areas and performed by the former Senate Majority Leader, Mohammed Ali Ndume, added that only PDP can meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians. The governor said APC has failed Nigerians who yearn for good governance, improved economy and developmental projects, which PDP has continued to provide in the states that it controls.

He declared that PDP is working in Rivers and other states that are controlled the party and urged Senator Ndume and APC to respect the wishes of Nigerians who are determined to return PDP to power in 2023 to provide them dividends of democracy. Wike said: “Eleme people, I want to sincerely thank you for the support that you’ve given to me and the PDP. Do not relent. Continue, because the hope of this country depends on PDP. “To our special guest of honour (Ndume), he should not be angry because we are taking over from them.

When they came, we didn’t fight, they took over. Now that Nigerians have decided to change them, let them also handover to us as quickly as possible without any fight.” The governor said he is satisfied to have fulfilled the campaign promise he made to Eleme people that he will reconstruct the once deplorable Eleme-Afam road. Wike said the completed road now serves as an alternative route to neighbouring states.

Wike also stated that his administration has completely rebuilt the Government Secondary School in Onne town with the one in Eteo almost completed. Ndume, who inaugurated the Eleme-Afam Road, said he felt truly humbled to perform the task and be part of what Governor Wike is doing in his state.

He described Wike as a true nationalist who is an important voice in national affairs across parties and always stands out as one who speaks the truth to power courageously. “Governor Wike is my very good friend, a trusted leader, a very honest person. One thing we have in common is that as a leader, you must stand out and speak the truth even if you’re alone and Wike is known for that. “There is new hope for the state and he is Wike. Now, Rivers is not only becoming a Garden City again, but it is becoming a Golden City. May God continue to give Wike the strength. “And from today, know that you’re a leader in this country.

If you’re not a friend and a nationalist, I will not be here, Fayemi will not be here and many other APC governors. “You’re one of the true Nigerians that I ever know. And if we have people like you that speaks the truth to power, Nigeria would have been better for all of us,” the federal lawmaker said. Ndume also commended Wike for his feat in the fight against insecurity in Rivers State that has given the people the liberty to come out to participate in such event without fear.

“You don’t know what you have until you lose it. What you’re doing here, we will never try it in Borno State. You can’t invite people like this and everybody, comfortably, listening to somebody speaking without looking around. So, we have to thank God,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...