Wike To Atiku: G-5 won’t condone more attacks from Presidential Council

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to ask the members of the Presidential Campaign Council of the party to stop attacking the G5 governors. Wike warned that any further attack will attract

the wrath of the Integrity Group and together with the G5, they will not hesitate to strike back noting that the G5 governors love peace and expect other party members to embrace peace in order to secure electoral victory for the party in the 2023 election.

The governor issued the warning yesterday at the flag-off of the Indorama- Agbonchia-Ogale- Ebubu-East/West Link Road in Eleme Local Government Area by former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko. He said: “Now, what I want to tell the presidential candidate of PDP is we need peace. We want all of us to be together for the party to win the election.

But let me say clearly, if your boys continue to attack the G-5 (governors), and continue to attack the leaders of our party, we will strike back. “If anybody again dares in the PDP Presidential Campaign Council to insult the PDP Gover

nors G-5, insult our leaders of Integrity Group, we’ll fight back. Enough is enough.” The governor also said it is ludicrous for persons, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and abandoned the PDP at its trying moment, to dictate to him and his associates what to do in the party. “We want peace. All we want is equity, fairness and justice.

Nobody should take us for granted. I cannot understand people who just left APC two days ago, two weeks ago, are talking about PDP that we stayed and suffered to build the party. Even if anybody will talk about us, not these miscreants.” Wike also described Yakubu Dogara, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, as a man who cannot stand by his words.

He also promised to reveal what he discussed with Dogara and Babachir Lawal, the former Secretary to the Federal Government when they visited him at his residence recently. “At the appropriate time I will talk about how Dogara and Babachir visited me and what we agreed.

You know what I don’t like in life is people that don’t have character. I can’t stand it. At the appropriate time I will challenge them for a debate.” He recalled how Dogara had evaded an appoint-

ment they were to have and surreptitiously left the PDP to join the APC. Speaking further, Governor Wike reiterated that the Executive Order 21 is still in force in the state to protect public facilities.

He remarked that people had gone to misrepresent the intent of the Order 21 before the Inspector General of Police that his administration was preventing other political parties from campaigning in the state. Governor Wike told political parties wanting to hold their events within government facilities and schools, to apply and meet the terms.

He said those who are threatening to disobey the Executive Order of the government should be prepared to bear the consequences.

The Rivers State governor explained that request for the construction of the road was made by PDP political leaders from Eleme who are desirous for the development of their community.

Wike urged the people of Eleme to thwart the senatorial ambition of former Nigerian ambassador to The Netherlands, Orji Ngofa, who hails from there for his gross failure to attract any dividends of democracy to the area. Mimiko while performing the flag-off described the project delivery mantra of Wike as a phenomenon.

