WIKE TO AYU: Those you called children brought you from nothing

…asks him to resign or PDP'll lose 2023 poll

The brickbats between Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, assumed a new dimension yesterday as Wike described him as “ungrateful and arrogant”, for describing him and other PDP governors as “children”.

He also threatened to help the party lose the 2023 presidential election if Ayu refuses to resign Wike said it was regrettable that Ayu, who dumped the party in the past could come up now and describe those of them who have laboured to build it now, as children when in the real sense, he is the “prodigal father”. Also, a former PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Olabode George, has defended Governor Wike on his call for the resignation of Ayu. Wike, who took exception to Ayu’s remarks that governors demanding his resignation were children when they formed the PDP, said the party’s chairman had displayed the highest level of ingratitude.

Recall that some members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) are also said to be pushing for a probe of the party’s finances under Ayu’s watch. Speaking at the inauguration of roads in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state, Wike said those who Ayu described as children brought him from nothing to be chairman of the party. He said: “You can imagine what power can do. You can imagine how ingratitude – how people can be ingrained in their lives. “When we started the PDP journey, we did not see these children. “They are children who do not know why we established this party. We will not allow one person to come and destroy our party.

“I thought as a chairman of a party who wants to win elections, your business is to bring peace to your party; your business is not to divide your party. Your business is not to show arrogance to your party.” He reminded Ayu that those he referred to as children were the ones who made him PDP Chairman. He said Ayu lacked integrity for not keeping to his words before he emerged as chairman and warned Nigerians to be careful of a party, which could not keep to its internal promises. Describing Ayu as arrogant, Wike alleged the PDP helmsman was fixated on the N14 billion the PDP raised during the party’s primaries and desired to be the manager of the money. Wike said: “Ayu, you were impeached as senate president. Ayu, you were sacked by Obasanjo in his administration. Arrogance cannot take you anywhere.

“Now, we have seen that you don’t want the party to win the election. We will help you. “Yes, the children brought you to be chairman of the party. The children brought you from the gutter to make you chairman.” He said those Ayu addressed as boys would teach him a lesson saying “election is not always the way you look at it”.

Meanwhile, George, while speaking at the inauguration of a road project in Port Harcourt, cautioned Ayu for describing Wike and his supporters as children who did not know when the main opposition party was formed. George, one of the founding fathers of the party, said the chairman should watch his utterances to prevent the escalation of the crisis. George, who inaugurated the Omerelu internal road project completed by the Rivers State governor, said Wike was fighting for equity and justice.

He said the present leadership composition of the PDP, whereby the National Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman and presidential candidate are from the North, has clearly excluded the South. George said: “The Chairman of the Government National Party said some people are children. So, children don’t grow? He needs to watch his language. “Some people describe Wike as a troublesome person. Wike is just fighting for equity and justice.” George objected to the manual voting system in 2023, saying that electronic transmission is the answer.

 

