Wike to Buhari: It’s unconstitutional to blame govs for insecurity

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says it is unconstitutional for President Muhammadu Buhari to blame state governors over insecurity, noting that as the Commander- In- Chief of the Armed Forces, the President remains in charge of security across the states of the federation.

Wike, who made the remarks yesterday at the commissioning of the 21-kilometre Odufor-Akpoku- Umuoye Road in Etche Local Government Area, noted that Buhari’s position that governors should be blamed for insecurity in their respective states, suggests that the APC-led Federal Government has lost grip of how to make the country safe for Nigerians.

“Mr. President, you’re the Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. You appoint Inspectors General of Police (IG); you appoint the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Director of the Department of State Service (DSS) and other heads of security.

Which one do we appoint? How can people appointed by Mr. President be under me?” “It is not only to borrow money for Nigeria that you’re in charge. You must also be in charge of other things including security. Who signed order 10? Is it the governors?

“It is not when things are going bad concerning security and you say you’re not in charge, and it becomes governors’ responsibility.” Wike urged the APC Federal Government to own up that it can no longer fulfill its promises made to Nigerians and also lead the country out of its present predicament.

He also said that when there is a failure, what makes leadership respectable is that such a leader accepts his weakness publicly, adding that it was time Nigerians began to compare the performances of PDP and APC governors in office.

He said: “Mr. President was short of calling names of those governors who run to Aso Rock when they are supposed to stay in their states to see the needs of their states and people.

“Mr. President should have come out openly and said, my APC governors, stop worrying me. Go back to your states and do your work. On that, I support him. “Thank God, Mr. President knows that I am not one of those that go to visit him over one problem or the other. I, as the governor of Rivers under PDP, you’ll never find me there.”

Former Senate President, Senator David Mark, who performed the commissioning of the 21-kilometre Odufor-Akpoku-Umuoye Road, noted the excitement expressed on the faces of the locals who are directly impacted by the project. He noted that even those in opposition in the state have become so weak to have anything more to say against Governor Wike who is not only performing, but has remained as a strong pillar of the PDP.

“I told him I’ll be here because he loves his people. Politics and democracy is not about enriching one or two persons within a community.

The Odufor- Akpoku-Umuoye Road is a project that will outlive everybody in this place. “The legacy you’re leaving behind, Rivers’ people will not forget you. They will defend you, they’ll protect you and they will always stand by you.”

