Wike to Buhari: Stop killings by Boko Haram, bandits

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to put in more efforts in fulfilling his cardinal electoral promise of securing the country, lamenting multiple killings by Boko Haram and bandits.

He also decried the increasing insecurity in most parts of the country with members of the armed forces being made to pay the price of containing these internal wars continuously.

The governor, who spoke yesterday during the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Ceremony in Port Harcourt, noted that the country is at the crossroads and everyone is weary about the prolonged Boko Haram insurgency in parts of the country.

He said that terrorists groups operating in the country were fanatically bent on destroying Nigeria in vain pursuit of their devilish social, economic and religions agenda.

Wike said: “We acknowledge that some progress has been made in the fight against the insurgents.

“However, the generality of Nigerians believe that the progress made can’t be good enough insofar as Boko Haram, its affiliates and the bandits are still active in the North-East, North-West and some other parts of the country, killing, maiming and kidnapping helpless people, including school children, and destroying and displacing hapless communities.

“We therefore, call on Mr President to redouble his efforts and fulfill his cardinal electoral promise to secure the country and ensure that Nigerians feel safe and remain safe and secure wherever they are in their own country.”

Wike also stressed the need for the Federal Government to take as top priority the equipping of the nation’s armed forces appropriately in order to motivate men and officers of the military to be well poised to securing the country and ensure that Nigerians feel safe within their various communities.

“We also count on our armed forces to quickly end the raging insurgency and restore peace and hope to all our distressed people and communities who bear the physical, emotional and psychological scars of war and destruction.”

Wike stated that officers and men of the armed forces are enduring symbols of national unity, adding that Nigerians are proud of them for their principled loyalty to the nation, including their capacity and commitment to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity, democracy and constitutional freedoms of the citizenry.

“It is also significant to appreciate that, for several families across the nation and communities, today’s remembrance ceremony is a very painful reminder of the loved ones that they lost years, months and even barely weeks ago.

“Perhaps, granting consent for a loved one to enlist in the armed forces knowing that he or she may die in the service remains one of the toughest decisions any parent, guardian or spouse can make.

“But they did and gave their loved ones to the service of the nation; for the love of our nation; and for the peace and security of their people.

“What they did is therefore a great and inspiring lesson in courage and selflessness, for which we owe them all the possible debt of gratitude, respect and honour.”

Wike stated that Nigeria has been at war for over 10 years and that has kept the armed forces seriously engaged in offensive combat against terrorists groups like Boko Haram, the Islamic State of West Africa Province, and bandits.

Wike said that in all these wars and violent conflicts, whether within or outside the nation’s shores, members of the Nigerian armed forces are and have been the primary victims.

“While most survived to tell their stories about the horrors of war and conflicts; some inevitably paid the ultimate price, while some others survived with horrific bodily wounds and scares.”

He pledged that the state government will continue to identify with them and support their families to cushion their pains.

He donated N50million as support fund that will help widow of the fallen heroes to have something to do to eke a living In his speech, Rivers State Chairman of Nigerian Legion, ACG Justice Chichi, said the Nigerian Legion in the state has received all the financial donations made on the day of emblem launch for the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration

