Wike to CDS: Tackle insurgency head-on

Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has charged the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor to tackle insurgency stressing that terrorism remains one of the biggest existential threat to the country.

The governor, who spoke when the Chief of Defence Staff, and other top military officers paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Port Harcourt, also said he will liaise with the Nigerian Governors Forum for support that more money be released for the procurement of arms and other equipment for the military to end insurgency.

 

Wike told the new Chief of Defence Staff that God in his infinite wisdom had deemed it necessary for him to be in charge of the military at a time when the Minister of Defence had cause to declare that Nigeria is bleeding.

 

The governor said no sane government will fold its arms and remain indifferent at this critical moment when the country is grappling with unprecedented security threats orchestrated by non State actors.

 

He said: “You have been brought in to see how you can solve the security problems of this country. For us as a Government we have no choice but to support the security agencies, particularly, the Army now that we have terrorists activities in this country.”

 

“I believe you will make us proud by ensuring you reduce the level of insurgency.” Wike, expressed dismay over the misappropriation of $1Billion withdrawn from Excess Crude Account to procure arms and other equipment for the military,

wondering how anyone will expect the armed forces will fight bandits and terrorists without requisite equipment.

 

He said irrespective of the controversy surrounding the $1Billion for procurement of arms and other equipment for the military, he will support the Nigerian Governors Forum authorisation of additional money to equip the Armed Forces.

 

The governor disclosed that the Army will soon take delivery of the five gunboats the State government promised to donate to them.

