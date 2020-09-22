Wike to FG: Bring oil bunkerers to justice

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stressed the need to bring oil bunkerers to justice in view of the role they play in sabotaging the efforts of the state government to eliminate oil bunkering.

The governor disclosed this yesterday when participants of Naval Warfare College Course Four visited him at the Government House, Port Harcourt, where he noted that oil bunkering, which has greatly affected the socio-economic development of the country, should not be allowed to thrive.

He said his administra-tion has given necessary support to security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Navy by donating six gunboats to secure the state waterways.

Wike said: “We are also procuring more gunboats for the Navy to fight pipeline vandalism and oil bunkering in the state. “The issue of securityshould not be politicised as crime and criminality is not synonymous toaparticularstate. “No country or state can say that they do not have insecurity. Here in this state because we are working in synergy with security agencies, insecurity has reduced.

“Let me appeal that the efforts you put in to apprehend those who attack your personnel should also be applied to prosecute those who affect our economy,” he stated. Wike, who called on the Federal Government to implement the report that would be submitted at the end of the study tour, enjoined the participants to use their visit to enhance the developmental strides in the state.

“We are constructing five flyovers simultaneously. The Mother and Child Hospital is at furnishing stage and the Real Madrid Football Academy will soon open for academic activities,” he added.

Earlier, the Commandant, Nigerian Naval War College, Rear Admiral Adeseye Oke Ayobanjo commended Governor Wike for hosting the course participants, saying the theme of the Course is: “Curbing Pipeline Vandalism Towards Enhancing Socio- Economic Development in Rivers State.”

He further added: “In choosing to carry out this study, we recognise that the Rivers State Government and other security agencies have been doing so much to curb the menace of pipeline vandalism. “

The participants of the War College will interact with the people and make recommendations to the Nigerian Navy for implementation.”

