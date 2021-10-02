News

Wike to Jonathan: ‘Don’t join APC, your reputation’s at stake’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, has warned former President Goodluck Jonathan against defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during an interview with BBC News Pidgin, the governor said the APC will destroy the reputation of the former president if he joins the party.

Wike further asked Jonathan to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if he intends to contest for the presidency again.

In 2015, Jonathan lost his reelection to Buhari, APC candidate.

“If I see the former President, I will tell him what I heard. I will tell him, don’t go anywhere because these people want to destroy your reputation. They don’t like you; you should know,” Wike said.

“What APC is doing now is to bring reputable people from PDP, and when they bring them, they destroy them so that they won’t have anywhere to go again. That’s what the APC is doing.

“I respect the former president because he is a man of integrity but if I am to advise him, I will tell him, ‘Sir, don’t make that mistake. If you want to run for President, run under PDP. Nigerians cherish you more than this government. They have seen that all the things the (Buhari) government promised them are lies. So, please don’t join the APC for the sake of your reputation.

“He has the right to decide whatever he wants to do but like I said before, if my former President runs for President in APC, I won’t be able to vote for APC in the election because that would be anti-party but if he runs in PDP, I will work to ensure he wins the election.”

Following a private visit by some chieftains of the APC to Jonathan in 2020, there have been speculations that the former president might join the ruling party to contest for the 2023 elections.

Jonathan has not made a public declaration if he is going to join the APC or contest for the 2023 presidency.

The APC has, however, said Jonathan will be allowed to contest for presidency again if he joins the party.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

PGF to strengthen security management in states

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has resolved to strengthen security management in its controlled states.   The Secretaries of the APC controlled states government also canvassed for regular processes of information sharing to facilitate synergy of initiatives and proactive responses.   In a communique after their 12th Quarterly Meeting titled, “Setting Enabling Framework for Implementation […]
News

Danish Muhammad cartoonist, Kurt Westergaard, dies at 86

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kurt Westergaard, a Danish cartoonist whose caricature of the Prophet Muhammad outraged many Muslims worldwide, has died at the age of 86. His family said he died after a long illness, the Berlingske newspaper reported on Sunday. Westergaard was a cartoonist for the conservative Jyllands-Posten newspaper from the early 1980s, reports the BBC. He […]
News

Kalu condoles with Nwodo family over patriarch’s demise

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with the government and people of Enugu State over the demise of one-time presidential aspirant under the platform of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), Dr. Joseph Nwodo. While extolling the virtues of the late patriarch of the Nwodo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica