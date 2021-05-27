Wike to JUSUN: No salary if strike continues beyond May

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has warned the state chapter of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to call of its strike by the end of this month, or force the government to implement the prevailing law on no-work, no-pay. Wike, who issued the threat yesterday during in his farewell speech at the special court session in honour of the state’s retiring Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra, in Port Harcourt, said there was no basis for the State chapter of JUSUN to have joined the protracted national strike.

According to him, the issues in contention do not apply at all to Rivers where the judiciary enjoy financial autonomy and much improved staff welfare. He explained that the State is not unaware of the so-called agreement among the Federal Government, the Governors Forum and JUSUN on the implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary and legislative branches across the country.

He said: “We would therefore neither set up any new implementation Committee because it’s simply unnecessary, nor allow the State’s judiciary to submit its budget directly to the State House of Assembly in breach of extant fiscal policies and regulations that regulate the State’s budgeting process.” Wike took a swipe at the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) for instigating unnecessary tension in the state over the appointment of a Chief Judge, even as he faulted International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) for allegedly making misguided noises on gender equality because a woman was not recommended by the National Judicial Council to succeed Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra.

