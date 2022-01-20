News

Wike to LG bosses: Destroy all illegal refinery sites

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the chairmen of the 23 local government areas in the state to hire bulldozers and destroy identified illegal crude oil bunkering and artisanal refinery sites in Rivers State. Wike, who gave the order yesterday during a meeting with the council chairmen, the state Commissioner of Police and the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at the Government House, asked the Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday to provide security during the exercise.

The governor had on Friday, January 14, 2022 issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the 23 council chairmen to provide him a comprehensive list of all illegal refinery sites and their operators within their respective jurisdiction. He said: “I will not relent in this fight. And, all of you should hire bulldozers; all those areas where the illegal refinery sites are located in the bush in the creek; you should go and clear the places. The government will give you some money to go and hire bulldozers to clear the sites so that they will know we are serious.”

 

Our Reporters

