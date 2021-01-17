Wike to LG chairmen: No projects, no re-election

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has warned the Chairmen of local government areas those only performers among them with projects as evidence will likely be considered for a second term.

Wike, who made the clarification at the inauguration of Bolo Town internal road network, performed by the former Governor of Gombe State, Dr Ibrahim Hassan Dankwanbo, noted, however, that this criterion won’t affect council areas whose chairmanship is rotational.

The governor said it has become more important to allow people who are competent and know what to do with elective office to ascend such position so that they can work for the good of the people and communities.

“On this local government election coming, let me say clearly, I cannot continue to see situation where most responsibilities of local governments are given to the state. It has made most of them to abandon their own responsibilities.

“I will not agree to that again. Anybody who wants to go back for chairmanship must show us what he has done in that local government. “I have told our leaders not to come and tell me these are their boys. We must bring people who are willing and are committed to work for the people.

This is the time to work for the people. “Now, even if that chairman wants to go back, you must also consider your local peculiarity” he said

Like this: Like Loading...