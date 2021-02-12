Wike to NASS: Stop NDDC from frittering N’Delta resources

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged the National Assembly to be resolute in its oversight function by ensuring that the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC stopped frittering the resources meant for the development of the Niger Delta region.

He accused the NDDC of building roads in Army barracks, police stations and spending billions of Naira to ensure he did not win reelection. Speaking to the House Committee on NDDC when its members led by its chairman, Hon (Dr.) Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike alleged that despite the inauguration of the advisory council of the commission, state governors are still sidelined in NDDC’s affairs.

The governor noted that because the governing party dictates what happens in the NDDC, the commission now acts like a state on its own, rather than interface with the governors of the oil producing states to strategically develop the Niger Delta region. Wike explained that governors of the Niger Delta were not treated as real critical stakeholders in the affairs of the NDDC, noting that since the inauguration of the NDDC advisory council last year, the present Federal Government has ensured that the governors were sidelined in the affairs of the commission.

He said: “Even when we are inaugurated, we were not involved in anything that happens in NDDC, which is most unfortunate. “NDDC is like a state on its own without working with the state government and why is it so? It is so because the states of NDDC are controlled by the opposition party. Therefore, there is no need to consult with them.”

Like this: Like Loading...