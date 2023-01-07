News

Wike to NDDC: Use competent contractors not politicians for enduring projects

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has advised the new board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC to award projects to competent contractors rather than to politicians in order to deliver quality and enduring projects. Wike gave the charge yesterday, when the new chairman of NDDC board, Ms. Lauretta Onochie led other members of the board on a courtesy visit to him at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday.

The Governor urged Ms. Onochie-led board to embrace the conceptualisation and implementation of projects like the construction of highways with bridges to link states. Such projects, he opined, will serve as the economic corridors to ease interstate movements and promote socioeconomic integration within the region. “I read what you said that things will be done differently. I want to believe that you’re sincere. Sometimes, I feel ashamed where I come from. We talk about underdevelopment, but look at the amount of money that has passed through NDDC, then look at the projects on ground.

“There is what we call regional development projects that can link up two states, those are the kind of things NDDC should go for and give them to competent contractors. Leave these political contractors. Leave all these portfolio contractors. Leave them alone. You have come to my state and you have seen what I have done. “If I didn’t use Julius Berger and had used these political contractors, you won’t see anything here. Of course, you know how expensive Julius Berger is. From 2019 till now, we have done 12 Flyovers through Julius Berger. You know how much we are talking about and you can replicate that. Though they are expensive, you’ll see the value.”

 

