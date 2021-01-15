News

Wike to politicians Don’t renege on your promises

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has said politicians who are not accountable or who only make promises without the capacity and will to fulfill them should not be tolerated. Speaking yesterday during the inauguration of Isiodu Road in Emohua Local Government Area, which was performed by the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, the governor urged politicians not to fail or renege on their promises.

This was as Wike said that there must be accountability among politicians and anybody who seeks elective public office should not only nurse such ambition without having requisite competence to deliver on projects and services that solve the problems of the people. The governor said: “If you want to be a councillor, council chairman, senator, governor or president, you realise that there are problems in the country, which you want to solve. You should not come after securing the position to say, I am sorry I could not do that thing I promised because of the problems we are having. “Your business is to solve problems.

It is not to give excuses why that problem cannot be solved. Politics is no longer rhetoric; it is no longer making promises, and after voting you abandon the people. “Now, politicians should be held accountable for every promise they made. In that way, everyone will know that when you are bringing people for elective positions, they must be people who will say something and fulfill it. This is not the period of excuses.”

Wike, who noted that no local government area in Rivers State that had been deprived of developmental projects, hinted that projects were being delivered to them in fulfillment of election promises because the people need to feel the impact of the state government. According to him, such commitment to the good of the people has been what marked out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as different from the other party that has failed Nigerians and continued to ride on excuses of their inability to solve problems that they said they would solve.

Wike said political leaders in Emohua Local Government, who have supported his administration now, have evidence of their support because they attracted projects back home unlike those on the other divide. While inaugurating the road project, Senator Abaribe noted that the people of Emohua could not relent in believing in Governor Wike, who they know as a leader that delivers on his promises.

