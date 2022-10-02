Wike to S’ Court: Expedite action on VAT suit

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has appealed to the Supreme Court of Nigeria to speed up action on the collection and distribution of Value Added Taxes, VAT generated from the State by the Federal Government.

Wike, who made the appeal at the match past and parade to mark the country’s 62nd independence at the Sharks Football Stadium in Port Harcourt, explained that such urgency and eventual ruling of the case in favour of the State, will further add more financial resources that will accelerate the economic growth of Rivers State.

He said: “We have also not given up in our determination to right the injustice associated with the collection and distribution of Value-Added Taxes generated from the State by the Federal Government just as we again call on the Supreme Court to please, treat this matter with the urgency that it requires.”

Wike said since 1999 that the country returned to democracy, it continues to witness deliberate constitutional distortions, institutional weaknesses and widespread corruption that have prevented Nigerians from enjoying a robust democratic practice.

He listed the absence of a free and fair elections, the rule of law and social justice as part of experiences that are refused to take root in Nigeria.

