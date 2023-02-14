News

Wike To Sekibo: Tell Nigerians who killed Dikibo

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has challenged the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in the state, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, to disclose to the world the killer of Chief Aminasoari Kala Dikibo, former Vice Chairman, South South of PDP. Wike spoke following Sekibo’s claim that the PDP presidential campaign council was putting off its campaign in Rivers because of the threat to their members lives.

Speaking at Nyemoni Secondary School field in Abonnema town, venue of PDP campaign for Akuku- Toru Local Government Area yesterday, Wike asserted that Rivers people know Sekibo as sponsor of cult group associated to several deaths in the State. “All of us know who Abiye Sekibo is. Don’t we? I use this medium today to challenge Dr Abiye Sekibo. “I want to ask you wherever you are, can you tell us who killed A.K. Dikibo, the former national vice chairman south-south of the Peoples Democratic Party.” Wike also claimed that one Gospel Biobele, was found death a day after he had written and submitted a petition against Abiye Sekibo to challenge his ministerial nomination.

“Who killed Chief Gospel Biobele? Chief Gospel Biobele was the one who wrote petition against Abiye not to be minister when he was nominated. Immediately Biobele wrote the petition, the next day he was killed in his house. Abiye Sekibo who killed Biobele?” Wike said Justice Kayode Eso of blessed memory was chairman of Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) set up by the Chibuike Amaechi’s administration and whose report indicted Abiye Sekibo as sponsor of cultism in the state. “Ordinarily, I shouldn’t bother myself with a man who is known for killing, and who is now saying they want to kill him.”

 

