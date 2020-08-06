Wike to sue banks over unauthorised loans to LG chairmen

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has directed the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zachaeus Adangor, to take legal action against banks that had given unauthorised loans to some local government chairmen in the state. Wike also directed the removal of Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) from such banks, noting that the banks cannot seek refund of the loans because they contravened extant laws of the state. Wike, who gave the directive while swearing in the substantive chairman of the Asari-Toru Local Government Area at the Government House, Port Harcourt, stressed that banks and the councils that defaulted would suffer the consequences of the illegality.

Wike said: “We have taken a decision that for all those loans taken without approval, the affected accounts must leave the defaulting banks. “I have told the Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice to take necessary steps. The banks cannot go and seek for refund from the local governments. When you default the Law, you suffer for it. “Council chairmen, who want to take loans from banks, must get official approval. You cannot take loans that would mortgage the future of the people,” he stated.

