Wike to Umahi: Don’t destroy S’East with ambition

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has advised his Ebonyi State counterpart, Governor Dave Umahi, not to destroy the South- East geo-political zone politically with his ambition to become the next president of the country. Speaking on a live television programme yesterday, Wike described Umahi as an ungrateful man for insisting that he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to protest the injustice the party meted out to the South-East zone since 1999.

Wike, who said that although no one would deny Umahi the right to pursue his political ambition, he should be mindful of the political future of the South-Eastern region, adding that Umahi was unhappy with the PDP because Peter Obi was chosen to run the joint presidential ticket with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in 2019.

The governor, however, disclosed that all PDP governors and committed members of the party had never been obvious of the fact that Umahi had been an APC mole in the PDP, insisted that the Ebonyi State governor’s claim that the South East is marginalised in PDP was diversionary. Wike also accused Umahi of being treacherous, alleging that when the caucus of the party decided that Kingsley Chinda, a member of House of Representatives from Rivers State, should be elected Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Umahi told his state representatives to work against him.

He noted: “When we had the 2018 convention that produced our presidential candidate, the Waziri of Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, he consulted widely and came up with Peter Obi to be his Vice, Umahi was livid because he wanted to produce or he wanted to be Vice President.

