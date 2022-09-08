News Top Stories

Wike, Udon, Makinde, others shun PDP caucus meeting

Only three governors and two deputies attended the national caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held on Wednesday night at Akwa Ibom Lodge, Abuja. The meeting was a prelude to today’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting where the list of members of the presidential campaign council is expected to be adopted.

The three governors in attendance were Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto), Douye Diri (Bayelsa) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), while Edo and Benue State governors, were represented by their deputies. Expectedly, Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike and other governors in his campaign, including the host governor Udo Emmanuel, were noticeably absent. The presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was however present at the meeting but his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, did not attend though it was suspected that he might have been on another assignment. No reason was given for the absent of Governor Ahmadu Finitiri of Adamawa State, and his Taraba State counterpart. Darius Ishaku.

 

