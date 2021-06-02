Wike: Under APC Nigerians are being killed, kidnapped daily

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has decried the rising level of insecurity in the country, noting that no day passes without people being killed or kidnapped under the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC. The governor, who stated this yesterday, at the flag-off ceremony for the construction of Etche Campus of Rivers State University in Abara Town of Etche Local Government Area, urged Nigerians to reject the APC in 2023 over insecurity. Wike said with the total collapse of security in parts of the country, it is obvious that the APC federal government cannot be trusted with the future of the country. The governor said: “Don’t listen to those people who lie to you. Those who cannot provide security for Nigeria. Are you seeing the killings everyday now? Are you not worried about this country. Is there any hope that they can offer to this country again?” He boasted that unlike APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) makes promises and commit to fulfilling them without giving excuses, disclosing that his administration is on the first phase of a 45 days of project flag-off and commissioning that is unprecedented in the history of the country.

