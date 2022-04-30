News

Wike under fire over arrest, arraignment of Reps member

Posted on Author mmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt Comment(0)

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezewon Wike came under criticism yesterday following the Arraignment of Hon. Farah Dagogo, the member representing Degema/Bonny Constituency in the House of Representatives. Dagogo was arrested on Thursday by a team of policemen in the premises of the Secretariat of the South- South Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he had gone for the governorship screening barely 24 hours after the governor declared him wanted. Yesterday, Dagogo was arraigned at a Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt on two count charge of conspiracy of felony and cultism.

The Presiding Chief Magistrate Amadi Nna, however, did not allow the charges, citing a new rule, which did not empower a Magistrate Court to hear a case of cultism. The Chief Magistrate also considered an information available to the court about the charge and ordered that Dagogo be returned to police custody and adjourned May 9, 2022 for possible arraignment and bail consideration. Meanwhile, some groups and individuals have condemned the arrest order made by Wike, arguing that the move violated the rights of the lawmaker.

The spokesman of the civil society in the state, Solomon Lenu said; “we’re so sad and bitter about the development because the whims and caprices of a tyrant just prevailed. We cannot sit back and relax because we do not know who is going to be next.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fayemi reconciles aggrieved Oyo APC bigwigs, members in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibada n

  Poised to ensure unity among its fold ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Oyo, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday brokered peace among the warring factions and divisions within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. APC leaders, who converged on the Ibadan […]
News

Rejiging Akwa Ibom economy: The Udom Emmanuel interministerial model (2)

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  … Spotlight on 84 completed life torching projects in Eket Senatorial District   It is not for fun that the Akwa Ibom State Government decided to provide a whopping #1 billion to overhaul the physical infrastructure of our educational institutions under the 2021 interministerial direct labour jobs. Research has found that learning environments play […]
News

Group honours Iwuanyanwu with ‘innovative content challenge’

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Nigerian Institute of Environmental Engineers (NIEE), under the umbrella body of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) has declared Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as an icon of Science, Technology, Engineering and Education (STEM) in the country. This is as the group stressed the determination to advance the teaching, learning and acquisition of Science Technology Engineering […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica