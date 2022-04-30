Wike under fire over arrest, arraignment of Reps member

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezewon Wike came under criticism yesterday following the Arraignment of Hon. Farah Dagogo, the member representing Degema/Bonny Constituency in the House of Representatives. Dagogo was arrested on Thursday by a team of policemen in the premises of the Secretariat of the South- South Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he had gone for the governorship screening barely 24 hours after the governor declared him wanted. Yesterday, Dagogo was arraigned at a Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt on two count charge of conspiracy of felony and cultism.

The Presiding Chief Magistrate Amadi Nna, however, did not allow the charges, citing a new rule, which did not empower a Magistrate Court to hear a case of cultism. The Chief Magistrate also considered an information available to the court about the charge and ordered that Dagogo be returned to police custody and adjourned May 9, 2022 for possible arraignment and bail consideration. Meanwhile, some groups and individuals have condemned the arrest order made by Wike, arguing that the move violated the rights of the lawmaker.

The spokesman of the civil society in the state, Solomon Lenu said; “we’re so sad and bitter about the development because the whims and caprices of a tyrant just prevailed. We cannot sit back and relax because we do not know who is going to be next.

