Wike urges A’Ibom to settle N2bn owed Estate Surveyors

The National President and Chairman of Council of Nigerian Estate surveyors and valuers, Sir (Chief) Emma Okas Wike, who was on a working visit to Akwa Ibom State, has appealed to Governor Udom Emmanuel to intervene in the raging crisis between his government and members of his association in the state.

Wike, who spoke with journalists after a three-hour meeting with his members in Uyo the state capital, said their complaints are genuine and he is ready to take over the matter with the government of Akwa Ibom State.

According to him: “I am here to see how to resolve an issue which came in the form of complaints from my members in Akwa Ibom over how government is poorly treating them. Therefore I came to have first hand information on those issues raised. The issues mainly resolve around our members who got involved in property evaluations and compensation, both those who worked for the claimants and those who worked for the government are not paid and their fees still owed them till date. I got their letter of complaints and I felt it was proper for me to come down for a fact finding mission.

“I have had a meeting with my members yesterday which spanned for over three hours and could tell you that their complaints are genuine and not too good for the government’s image. Therefore we want to intervene from the national body to ensure that we maintain good relationship with the government of Akwa Ibom State.”

The National Chairman, who put the total sum of money owed their members to the tune of N2 billion, said the members affected have suffered untold hardship while some have quit practice owing to economic challenges.

In his words: “From the information made available to me yesterday, the Akwa Ibom State Government owes our members over N2 billion, from what I was told, those that represented the claimants, they deducted their fees, and never remitted it to the Estate Surveyors and Valuers, those that represented the government who are supposed to pay them their professional fees were never paid. It is unbearable and I don’t think it is proper. These people pay taxes, if they deny them their entitlement, how would they carry out their obligations to government and families as responsible citizens?”

Wike promised to encourage his affected members to seek redress in court if dialogue and other legitimate engagements failed to yield any positive result.

