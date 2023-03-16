News

Wike urges CAN to shun endorsement of politicians

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the leadership and members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state not to endorse politicians, noting that such action could create a division within the association and undermine the state. He noted that politicians that are desperate for votes, can set them against each other, hence, the need not to allow them. Wike, who gave the advice yesterday during an interactive session with CAN at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Port Harcourt, noted that the 18th March, 2023 election is a state-level exercise and all the candidates contesting for the various positions, particularly for the governorship, are all Christians. He said: “Nobody can say that through this election, I called him or her and said, look, this is where you will go to. Nobody can also say that you came to me, see what the church has decided to do.”

Ohanaeze felicitates with ex-Aviation Minister, Mbazulike Amechi @92

The pan-Igbo sociopolitical organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has felicitated with elder statesman and Nigeria’s First Republic Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, as he marked his 92nd birthday. In a statement issued to journalists in Enugu yesterday and signed by Ambassador George Obiozor, President- General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the group described Amechi as a quintessential Igbo titan, […]
Katsina awards N9bn road contract, dam construction to boost irrigation

The Katsina State government yesterday said it has awarded a N9 billion contract for the construction of an access road and irrigation dam in Danja Local Government Area of the state.   Danja Dam had been on the drawing board since the time of the Northern  Region. Commissioner for Water Resources in the state, Musa […]
S’Africans to vote in ruling ANC’s toughest local polls yet

  South Africans will vote on Monday in municipal elections likely to be the toughest contest yet for the ruling African National Congress (ANC), which faces discontent over poor services and stark inequalities 27 years after ending white minority rule. The ANC’s rise to power in 1994 drew a line under centuries of racist oppression […]

