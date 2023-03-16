Wike urges CAN to shun endorsement of politicians

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the leadership and members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state not to endorse politicians, noting that such action could create a division within the association and undermine the state. He noted that politicians that are desperate for votes, can set them against each other, hence, the need not to allow them. Wike, who gave the advice yesterday during an interactive session with CAN at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Port Harcourt, noted that the 18th March, 2023 election is a state-level exercise and all the candidates contesting for the various positions, particularly for the governorship, are all Christians. He said: “Nobody can say that through this election, I called him or her and said, look, this is where you will go to. Nobody can also say that you came to me, see what the church has decided to do.”
