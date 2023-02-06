Wike urges military to be neutral during polls

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on officers and men of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt to be apolitical throughout the coming general election. The governor, who stated this during the 6 Division West African Social Activities (WASA) 2022 that was held in Port Harcourt over the weekend, reminded them of President Muhammaduu Buhari’s assurance not to interfere in the election.

The governor stressed that in the interest of the country’s democratisation process, the military must adhere to President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Army’s commitment not to interfere in the election. He expressed dismay that the military allow itself to be used in the past to interfere in what ordinarily ought to be a civil exercise.

