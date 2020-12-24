Wike: Virtually everything has collapsed under APC

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said that almost everything has collapsed in the country under the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Wike urged APC governors to accept the fact that their party has failed Nigerians, citing worsening insecurity across the country.

He noted that the APCled Federal Government promised to offer better governance that will ensure safety of life and property of all Nigerians.

Speaking at the inauguration of road projects in Obio Akpor Local Government Area yesterday, which was performed by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Wike noted that if Nigeria is truly a democratic country, nobody will be a proud member of APC anymore.

“I hear the Progressives Governors’ Forum saying that there is insecurity. Who is responsible? They should come out openly and say that the party in power has failed. Nigerians gave mandate to APC at the Federal Government level and, therefore, they must own up that they have failed Nigerians. “Everything has collapsed in the country.

Security has collapsed. Economy has collapsed. There is nothing working in the country. Today, all over Nigeria, there is insecurity everywhere. “The other day, in Katsina State, they took about 400. The next day, they said they took 84. Now again they said they’ve taken a village head, the wife and 14 people in Katsina State.

“When there was problem in this state (Rivers), about the level of kidnapping, I shouted, but nobody listened to us. They said it was politics and that we were killing APC people. I said when you introduce politics to security, the consequences will be great.

“Now, it is everywhere. Until they come to apologise to Rivers State that they are sorry for what they have done to us, then God will forgive all of them.”

On his part, Makinde said with the evidence of the performance of Governor Wike, it will be difficult to convince Rivers people to abandon PDP for another party.

He noted that development projects are integral part of democracy because it is used to measure the level of progress a society makes under such democratic leadership and the Wike government has committed to that task.

“Indeed, all right minded people like to identify with progress irrespective of their personal feeling towards the initiator. Development is a big part of our democracy and every project counts towards the overall progress of the nation,” he said.

