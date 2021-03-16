Wike vs Amaechi: The feud rages

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi, have renewed their bickering over allegations of financial misappropriation. Emmanuel Masha examines the latest feud between the governor and his predecessor

Just when some watchers of Rivers State politics thought that they had seen the worst of the political feud between Governor Nyesom Wike and the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi, the hot exchange between both men, last week, forced them to have a rethink and embrace the reality of events. While Wike accused Amaechi of selling state assets for $308 million and kept f$208,000 for the state, just before he left office in 2015,

Amaechi fired back that he has moved on and does not join issues with his employee, referring to the period that Wike was his chief of staff.

This latest development came as a surprise to many Rivers people, especially those from the riverine areas that have relentlessly peddled the theory that Amaechi and Wike are working in concert and are merely playing out a deceptive script that is aimed at entrenching their Ikwerre ethnic group in power in order to make up for the years that they played second fiddle.

But it definitely did not surprise those who have long dismissed this conspiracy theory. They stress that the feud is real; saying that they recognize a battle line when they see it, and know when politicians are at daggers drawn. Surely, it is all about 2023 as both men prepare to lock horns in determining who become the next governor, and other elective positions in the state while positioning their respective parties for victory in the coming general elections.

Since 2015, when Amaechi left office, after joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) the state has been governed by Wike, who strongly believes that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will retain power in the state and return to power at the centre in 2023. But Amaechi’s camp sees this target as near impossible, especially now that the crisis rocking their party has ended.

The rich political history of Rivers State, especially from 2007 when key political leaders at the centre turned Port Harcourt to a Mecca of sort, not just because of the state’s strong political leaders, their organisational abilities and deep reach, but also because of their capacity to “walk the walk” when it matters most. Wike, like former Governors

Sir Peter Odili and Amaechi, knows he is tailor made to play a key role to somewhat influence the politics at the centre come 2023, and for that reason he is ready to fight off any move from any quarter to prevent him from achieving whatever target he has set before leaving office.

That is one of the issues deepening the divide between Amaechi and Wike. Arguably, one of the gloomy periods in the political career of Amaechi and some of his loyal supporters started in May 29, 2015 when Wike was sworn in as governor.

He was never an option in the first place; having being sent to Abuja for ministerial duties in a bid to reduce or slow down his rising political profile in the state. But Wike’s organizational ability blended well with the state’s then political circumstances, which ultimately proved crucial in his victory at the polls.

In 2019, four years after that big win at the polls, the members of APC in Rivers State had expected

Wike to fall by the roadside and become a one term governor. After all, they had the backing of the Federal Government to have their way. May be, they would have succeeded, but the divisive nature of the politics, rather than working as a unit made it easier for Wike to cruise home with a second term mandate.

Then, Amaechi and Senator Magnus Abe, who were supposed to pull their weights together, were battling for who would fly the party’s governorship ticket. Amaechi and Abe were surrounded by party loyalists who believed in their individual abilities, clout and charisma rather than recognising the party as supreme.

This eventually proved catastrophic for the party as the Supreme Court barred it from fielding candidates to contest political positions during the general elections.

Be that as it may, the latest crisis between Wike and Amaechi started a few days after the Supreme Court recognised the Amaechi-backed Barr. Isaac Ogbobular -led caretaker committee of the APC, paving way for the registration and validation of members. A day after Amaechi revalidated his

APC membership at unit 14, ward 8 in Ubima, Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA), President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the US$3.2 billion Port Harcourt to Maiduguri narrow gauge railway reconstruction project with new branch lines to Owerri, Imo State and Damaturu, Yobe State.

The project also includes the Bonny Deep Sea Port and Railway Industrial Park and will be co-funded via a loan from a syndicate of Chinese financiers with the Federal Government contributing 15% project cost.

But at the commissioning of a 6.1km long, 7.3m wide Omuihuechi-Omuoko- Omokiri link Road in Aluu Ikwerre Local Government Area,

Wike berated the Federal Government for flagging off a narrow gauge railway from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri at a time when the rest of the world is building standard gauge railway.

He also urged the people of the state not to be deceived by the alleged antics of the APC government, stressing that the project flag off is politically motivated. He said: “I heard people came to Rivers State to flag off narrow gauge (rail) when the world is talking of standard gauge.

What they are giving Rivers state is narrow gauge because I challenged them. Show us what you have done for the people of the state. So, what they will do is to come and say okay, since you are complaining let us come and give you that narrow gauge.

“Instead of giving us the standard gauge to Maiduguri and they are making noise about it. Rivers State is the treasure base of the nation, the state that they used their money to produce their President.

Towards the end of their administration is when they come and tell us of narrow gauge railway. You want to finish the narrow gauge in 33 months. Will he be in power then? I am going to finish every project I have awarded, this Government will finish it.”

It was at the same event that he accused the Federal Government of shielding Amaechi from being prosecuted for allegedly misappropriating the sum of $308 million from the sales of state owned power plant and other critical assets when he was governor.

The governor noted that it is because the federal government is protecting the minister that he has consistently made efforts to undermine his administration by influencing who is to be posted as Commissioner of Police and General Officer Commanding of the Nigerian Army.

Wike also said that God has left Amaechi and that there is nothing else he can do, noting that he has taught Amaechi some political lessons after he (Wike) won the 2015 and 2019 governorship elections even though the former governor said over his dead body that he would emerge victorious.

His words: “But let me warn the man who thinks he has President, he has soldiers, he has police, you should have learnt your lesson by now , that when God has left you there is nothing you can do again. People gave you opportunity.

You sold our properties, everything. And people are talking in this state because of the government that says they are fighting corruption and protecting people. “You (Amaechi) sold our property for $308 million and kept for us $208,000. That is the kind of people parading themselves in government, for a government that says they are fighting corruption, shame.”

The governor explained that the proposed University of Transport in Ubima, Rivers State, is deceitful because the minister of transport lacks the capacity to see the project through. “Since 2015 it is now you want to go to Ubima to build University of Transport,” Wike said, adding that despite Amaechi’s vehement opposition to his political aspiration to govern the state in 2015 and 2019, he had been elected twice as governor.

As expected, the following day, Amaechi dismissed Wike’s comment in a TV programme, saying that he did not want to discuss Wike whom he has surpassed on all levels. “I don’t think I want to address the issue of the governor, I have made my point and I have moved on. “He was my staff, I can’t bring myself low. I was a governor, I was also a speaker, and I’m a minister. I was two-term chairman of governors’ forum.

The same when I was a speaker. Why should I be discussing him?” In support of Amaechi, the Rivers State chapter of the APC also reacted to Wike’s allegation, saying it was shocked that the governor could accuse the former governor of selling off assets of the Rivers State and pocketing the proceeds without any proof. Spokesman of the party, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, said: “Governor Nyesom Wike is the head of a Government and the alleged offenses committed by the Minister of Transportation while he served meritoriously as a Governor took place in his State.

“We wonder how the Federal Government, which is waging a war against corruption, could be accused of protecting our revered son from prosecution. Wike set up a committee headed by Justice George Omereji as he then was.

That Committee, it is on record, found nothing incriminating against the former Governor of Rivers State.

“Accordingly, the attempt to employ the use of spurious allegations and propaganda to dent the image of Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi who was on the verge of being screened by the Senate as a Minister collapsed like a pack of cards.”

But to fully understand the real issue regarding Wike’s allegation, it is imperative to recall what transpired in the state in the first few months of his first term in office. Shortly after he assumed office in May 2015, he set up a commission of inquiry, headed by Justice George Omereji to look into the sale of prized assets belonging to the state.

These assets were sold during the tail end of the Amaechi administration. After sitting for 30 days, the committee submitted its report and indicted Amaechi and some commissioners that worked with him over the sale of the Omoku 150 megawatts gas turbine; Afam 360 megawatts gas turbine; Trans-Amadi 136 megawatts gas turbine and the Eleme 75 megawatts gas turbine.

The commission said that the sale of these assets was unjustifiable and therefore recommended the review of the sale because it was against the interest of the government and people of the state.

The commission also indicted Amaechi alongside the then commissioners for finance, Chamberlain Peterside, and the commissioner for power. Augustine Nwokocha. The panel also indicted Brigadier Anthony Ukpo (Rtd) and some other former political office holders. It was based on the report that the state government mandated the Attorney-General to start a legal process against Amaechi; a former military administrator of Rivers State,

Brigadier Anthony Ukpo (Rtd) and some other former political office holders to refund over N97 billion allegedly misappropriated in the sale of the state valued assets. Recall that there was a delay in the screening and clearance of Amaechi by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privilege following his ministerial nomination.

This delay was caused by a petition by the Integrity Group, led by Livingstone Wechie. The group had stormed the Senate with a petition based on the Omereji Committee report in a bid to stop the minister from being screened and cleared.

The Integrity Group had also petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). It was only after the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public petitions suspended the petition that Amaechi got reprieve.

Also the three PDP senators from the state in a different petition, presented on their behalf by Senator George Sekibo (Rivers East), had told the Senate that the nomination of Amaechi as a minister was questionable based on the Omereji report.

But Amaechi in his response told the Senate Committee that the allegations in the petition before the Red Chamber were already being challenged in court. His appearance at the committee only lasted a few minutes, as the matter was suspended abruptly.

In, 2017, about two years later Wechie’s Integrity Group withdrew its petition from the EFCC and ICPC, claiming that Wike provided it with forged documents to indict Amaechi. Wechie said: “I in my capacity as the Executive Director of the Integrity Group, appeared upon invitation before the Senate Committee on Public Petitions, Ethics and Privileges on October 12, 2015.

“It is important to note that although all matters touching on the allegations leveled against Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi were part of our good governance and transparency projects done in good faith in line with our principles, unfortunately, the Nyesom Wike-led Rivers State government cashed into it and mischievously furnished us with all politically fabricated and forged documents which we sincerely and honestly worked with in good faith wrongly believing same to be genuine.”

The group also urged the general public to disregard its earlier documents indicting Amaechi, claiming they were given in error. Earlier in May 2017, Amaechi had suffered a defeat at the Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt, as the court upheld the judgment of the state’s High Court, which threw out his suit challenging the constitution of the Omereji commission.

The Appeal Court in a unanimous judgment read by Justice F. O. Omoleye dismissed Amaechi’s appeal because the Omereji Commission was properly constituted by Wike.

The other Justices are J. S. Abiriyi and S. T. Hussaini. Justice Omoleye also said that the commission was in order to have looked into issues around the N2 billion agric loan disbursed by the former government to cooperative societies and the monorail project. Justice Simeon Amadi of the Rivers State High Court had earlier ruled that Wike acted in line with the law by revisiting the sale of those assets.

It was based on this judgement, the former governor had gone on appeal. By clearly stating that Amaechi has a case to answer, Wike is emboldened by the fact that the transport minister’s legal step to invalidate the report of the Omereji Commission failed. That is why some observers feel that he ought to have addressed the issue Wike raised.

