Wike warns against disruption of oil companies’ operations

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has warned host communities against disrupting the operations of oil companies’ activities, stressing that they stand to gain more if they notify the State government of any dispute they may have with oil companies. Wike, who stated this when members of the Ogba traditional council and stakeholders formally introduced His Eminence, Nwachukwu Obuoha Nnam-Obi, III, Oba of Ogbaland to the governor at Government House, Port Harcourt, noted that most communities take to violence and think it is the best way for them to get what they want from any company. The governor warned that the State government will no longer tolerate a situation where communities will block roads, stop operations of companies and think the government will intervene on their behalf.

He insisted that communities must at all times first report their grievances to the state government and not resort to taking laws into their own hands. He said: “It is not when you go and blow up oil pipelines or gas pipelines that you get what you want to get. No community can do it alone.

“There is nothing wrong with you liaising with the government to make sure companies fulfill their promises and whatever is provided in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). You need the government to give you support.” Wike said the support the state government can give should first be sought by the community, which will enable them not to take the laws in their hands. He pointed out that any community that engages in avoidable violent protests against any company can also not use such to intimidate the government because they will be left to their fate. “Because if you recognise the government, the first thing you will do is to let the government know that these are your grievances against the companies operating in your domain.

“It shouldn’t be to just go and take action and say the government will come. I will not come. But you get the support if you don’t take the laws in your hands.” He advised the new Oba of Ogbaland to recognise the enormous challenge that comes with superintending over a large ethnic group in the State. The governor urged him to walk in the footsteps of his late father, who, when he reigned, consulted with the government regularly, carried his traditional office with dignity and was respected across the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...