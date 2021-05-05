News Top Stories

Wike warns secessionists against hoisting flag in Rivers

…places bounty on two gang leaders

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has warned secessionists plotting to hoist “unnecessary flag” in Rivers to desist from such plot, stressing that his administration will leave no stone unturned in protecting the state and its people against such persons.

 

Wike, who gave the warning yesterday when the traditional rulers, political and opinion leaders of Ekpeye nationality paid him a solidarity visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, noted that nobody can annex the state by dragging her into their separatist agenda.

 

He told those riding on the hospitality of the Rivers people to hatch their secessionist agenda to take such clandestine activities elsewhere.

 

The governor said: “Rivers State does not belong to any other place. It is an autonomous state. Nobody in other state can come and tell us that we are with them. No.

 

“So, I will not allow anybody to enter this state to tell us that we are part of them. We will do everything we can to protect the interest of our state. “We are a friendly people. We will allow anybody to come here and do business. But nobody should go beyond doing business to hoist unnecessary flag here. We will not take it.”

 

The governor advised Ekpeye people not to leave anything to chance anymore, but to be vigilant to know what happens around and within their communities. He urged them to report movements that they do not trust, that looks suspicious, so that proper action can be taken to avert any possible attack. “Nigeria has collapsed. Security has also collapsed.

 

There is no day you won’t hear 10 people have been killed, 20 people have been killed, 30 have been kidnapped.

 

“There is no assurance of protection of life anymore. You owe it now to yourselves to protect your life. Be vigilant. “When they say there is curfew, obey. It is for your own interest. Now that we have put that curfew, we are watching how crime rate is going down.”

 

Wike, who blamed failure of parents to inculcate moral values and discipline in their children for the prevailing social vices, urged the leaders of Ekpeye nationality to collaborate with government to tackle the menace of kidnapping and other criminal activities in both Ahoada West and Ahoada East Local Government Areas.

 

Similarly, in a bid to tackle criminality in Ahoada West and Ahoada East LGAs, the governor has placed a bounty on two notorious gang leaders, VIP and Comasi operating in that axis of the state.

 

Wike enjoined the two chairmen of Ahoada West and Ahoada East councils, including the traditional rulers to stop administering the area from Port Harcourt, the state capital. He urged them to relocate to their various communities, live among their people, understand their problems, work together with their wards and solve their problem.

 

“Why don’t you stay at home and solve the problem at home? Each time, I see most of you in Port Harcourt. What you are looking for I do not know. You are traditional rulers, stay at home and know what is happening and report to government.”

 

The governor charged the two council chairmen to become more responsive to the yearning of their people for the dividends of democracy.

 

“The two council chairmen, you’re not doing well. I believe when God gives you opportunity, it is for you to show that you’re elected by the people and let them feel your presence,” he said.

News Top Stories

