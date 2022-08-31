Politics

Wike was a child when we formed PDP -Ayu

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Iyiocha Ayu has described Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike and members of the governor’s camp calling for his resignation as mere noisemakers and children, who were not available when he and other party chieftains laboured to form the party.

Speaking in an interview on the Hausa service of BBC on Wednesday, Ayu argued the presidential candidacy of Atiku Abubakar does not in any way affect his position as the PDP National Chairman.

In the interview monitored in Kaduna, Ayu said, even if the Atiku had come from Benue State, it would not have justified the call for his resignation.

He insisted that he stood election for National Chairman and won a four-year term, stressing that he is yet to spend even a year and someone is calling for his resignation.

According to him: “I stood for election and I won the election and I am fixing the party, I have not stolen anything, I have not committed any offence, we will not allow one person to come and spoil the party for us with frivolous calls and conditions.

“I was elected as PDP chairman for a four-year term and I’m not up to one year, so the call for my resignation is uncalled for. The election of Abubakar Atiku as the PDP presidential candidate cannot affect my election as national chairman, even if the candidate is from Benue state, I stood for election and I was voted for by Nigerians”.

When asked in specific terms the conditions of Wike’s camp’s call for his resignation among other conditions, he said: “All that he is doing does not affect me because I know I am fixing the party, I am doing my work diligently, I have not committed any offense.

“I have not stolen any money, so there is no reason for my resignation, when we started the PDP all those ones were children, they were not there, we will not allow one person to become a spoiler, this is our country, so all that is expected of us is to fix the country, provide security and dividends of democracy when we take over power in 2023.”

The PDP has been facing internal crisis following the choice of Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the running mate to Atiku.

The Wike’s camp considered it a slap and ever since then has been holding series of meetings within and outside the country and dishing out conditions for settlement, which include call for the National Chairman’s resignation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Senate: Intrigues over Armed Forces Service Commission Bill

Posted on Author CHUKWU DAVID

CHUKWU DAVID reports that the bill seeking to establish Armed Forces Service Commission, suffered a setback last week, following intrigues and politicking among senators, when the proposal was raised for consideration Intrigues, horse-trading and antagonism characterized Senate plenary last week during the consideration of a bill seeking to created Armed Forces Service Commission that will […]
Politics

Nigeria’s future questionable with presidential system – Nwodo

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI brings the excerpts

Chief John Nnia Nwodo is the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the state of the nation, zoning debate over the 2023 presidential election and the clamour for restructuring of Nigeria, among other issues. FELIX NWANERI brings the excerpts   There is a raging debate on […]
Politics

PDP’s fresh push for Lagos house

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU examines

Sequel to the abysmal outing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the polls in Lagos State since 1999, ANAYO EZUGWU examines the party’s fresh push for the Alausa Government House in 2023.   Despite its rough path in elective contest since 1999, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State is determined the win […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica