Wike: We’ll challenge PDP’s dissolution of Ekiti council in court

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has vowed that the dissolution of the Ekiti State executive committee of the Peoples Democratic Party by the Iyorchia Ayu led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party will be challenged in court.

He also described the dissolution as an act of tyranny that will do more damage to the PDP as far as the 2023 general election was concerned, even as he dared the PDP national chairman, Ayu to suspend him or any of the G-5 governors.

Wike, who stated this yesterday at the campaign flag-off rally by the state PDP Campaign Council in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, also warned that the resort to despotism by the NWC will not do the PDP any good in the forthcoming general elections.

He explained that the reason why the dissolution of the Ekiti State working committee will be challenged in court was because there are still members of the PDP who believe in the rule of law and that the party should respect its constitution.

“Let me also use this opportunity to say to Iyorchia Ayu and his team, your dissolving Ekiti State Exco will not help you in anyway. Your suspending people will not help you in anyway. The battle line has been fully drawn. As I speak to you, we will do everything legally possible to challenge any decision we know is illegal…

“So, don’t think you can threaten people by saying so, so persons have been suspended. Rubbish! Completely rubbish. We are above that level that you think you can threaten anybody, intimidate anybody with whatever illegal decision you have taken.”

The Rivers State governor dared Ayu and his cohorts to extend the despotic tendencies to the G-5 governors and see if they could withstand the repercussion.

“So, we are waiting for you to announce my own and any other of my friend. Like I have said, when a man says you will not sleep, he too, will he sleep?

“Will Ayu sleep? Will those his cohorts sleep? So don’t worry, we have the capacity to pay back. We have the capacity to tell you that enough is enough.”

Wike urged Rivers State electorate in Khana to vote for the PDP governorship candidate, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, as well as all national and legislative candidates in the 2023 general election in order to consolidate on the achievements of his administration.

The governor cautioned that people not to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship, Tonye Cole, who is facing criminal charges for his obnoxious role in the sale of Rivers State government assets by Chibuike Amaechi led administration.

“Some people are shameless. A man who colluded with his master to strip Rivers State of its resources, sold our gas turbines which was constructed, installed by Dr Peter Odili’ administration. It was sold at the cost of $308million. So, we have filed criminal charges against Tonye Cole.”

The governor described Cole’s claim that all the flyovers constructed by his administration were mainly in Port Harcourt and Obio-Akpor Local Government Areas as hypocritical, since he lives in Port Harcourt.

“Ask him how many flyovers did his boss, the former Minister do? It shows you he does not know about governance in Rivers State. His mentor told his people that he was going to construct Trans Kalabari road. Did he do it? Today, we are at the verge of commissioning the first phase of the Trans Kalabari road.

“Again, we have agreed with Julius Berger to dualise from Emohua to Tema junction. So, ask him rather than to siphon Rivers state government money, what did they do? What has he contributed to the people of the State? Nothing.”

Wike announced that the state government has awarded contract for the reconstruction of internal roads in Bori in fulfilment of his promise during the recent commissioning of the dualisation of the Bori-Kono road.

Fubara said the PDP government under Governor Wike has performed excellently well.

