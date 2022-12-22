News Top Stories

Wike: We’ll jail politicians who violate Executive Orders 21, 22

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that his administration will use the instrumentality of the law to jail politicians who want to disobey the Executive Orders 21 and 22. The Executive Orders prohibit political parties, including the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, from using public school premises for their political rallies without government approval and without paying N5 million non-refundable security fee. Wike spoke yesterday at the inauguration of the Ahoada-Omoku Dual Carriageway, which was held at the Ahoada State School in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

The governor noted that some politicians are already boasting that with the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Police on their side, the Executive Orders are inconsequential, and therefore they will disobey them. Wike dared such politi-cians to disobey the Executive Orders if they can and see if they will not be jailed.

He said: “I didn’t say nobody should use primary and secondary schools for campaigns. All I have said is if you want to use primary and secondary schools for your campaigns, you deposit money. “So that when you’ve used the place and spoiled anything in the school, the government will use the money to repair those things you spoiled and clean up the school. And there are those who say that they will disobey and no person will do anything. If you do disobey, you know where you will be.” Wike explained that the Executive Orders seek to regulate the conduct of political activities to curb nuisance and promote public peace. “Some people put their campaign offices where people are living. Somebody is coming back to his house, he can’t enter his house.

Why, because they are holding political meetings. We say this thing has to be regulated. It has to be in a non-residential area. They say they will not, I say you will. If you do it without approval, you’ll go to jail.” The governor, who also spoke on the Ahoada- Omoku dualised road, said it has been completed to add to the several projects that have transformed Ahoada into a modern city.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

