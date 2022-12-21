Wike: We’ll jail politicians who violate Executive Orders 21, 22

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that his administration will use the instrumentality of the law to jail politicians who want to disobey the Executive Orders 21 and 22.

The Executive Orders prohibit political parties, including the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, from using public school premises for their political rallies without government approval and without paying N5 million non-refundable security fee.

Wike spoke Wednesday at the inauguration of the Ahoada-Omoku Dual Carriageway, which was held at the Ahoada State School in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

The governor noted that some politicians are already boasting that with the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Police on their side, the Executive Orders are inconsequential, and therefore they will disobey them.

Wike dared such politicians to disobey the Executive Orders if they can and see if they will not be jailed.

