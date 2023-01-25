Wike: We’ll not support candidates that jokes with Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday said that the state will not support anybody that does not take it seriously; noting that the on-going campaigns for candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state does not include the party’s presidential candidate. Wike said anybody who says Rivers State is inconsequential will suffer repercussions for ignoring it. Wike, whospokeyesterday in Bonny Town during the local government campaign rally that was organised by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, said there is no consensus for such level of supporttobegivenbythestate. The governor said: “Any person who says Rivers State is not important, we will pepper him. Anybody who says he doesn’t regard Rivers State, we would not regard such a person.

