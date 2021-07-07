News

Wike: We’ll resist plot against electronic election transmission

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

…alleges APC appointing VC’s to rig in 2023

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the moves against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to prevent the electronic transmission of results during the 2023 general elections will be resisted. The governor said that the only way the votes of the people will count in 2023 is through the electronic transmission of results, stressing that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has to be ready for the task ahead. The governor declared that the 2023 general election will be completely different from the 2019 election which he alleged was manipulated by the ruling party.

Wike, who spoke yesterday, during the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of 9,200 capacity convocation arena of the University of Port Harcourt by the state, also said that only compro-mised academics who are willing to submit names of politically exposed lecturers as returning officers to rig elections for the APC, are being appointed as Vice Chancellors of federal universities. He said: “INEC knows that they have to be prepared in 2023. And that is why we will resist any attempt for anybody to manipulate the amendment of the Electoral Act, to say that election results will not be transmitted electronically.

“That will not happen. If you want the vote of the people to count, the result must be transmitted electronically. And that is why we will resist any attempt for anybody to manipulate the amendment of the Electoral Act, to say that election results will not be transmitted electronically.” Wike, who warned Vice Chancellors and lecturers to be wary of attempts by some unscrupulous politicians to use them to manipulate elections, declared that those contemplating to rig elections in Rivers State will be treated as coup plotters. He said it is worrisome that Nigeria has degenerated to the point where politicians now influence who becomes a Vice Chancellor of a federal university for the purposes of rigging elections.

The governor stressed that the reason why there is so much tussle these days on who becomes Vice Chancellor of federal universities, is because of political interference by extraneous forces. Wike said: “Let me warn, not one person will dare rig elections in Rivers State. Not one person will dare it. I have told people, allow the university community to produce those who will be leaders of this country. “Don’t turn the university community to be where you will have politicians who manipulate and change the mandate of the people. Anybody who does that, you know it is a coup and you know the punishment for coup plotters.” He described as heartrending a situation whereby lecturers who are supposed to be revered in society, willfully compromise their integrity, just to become Vice Chancellors who will afterwards be used to manipulate elections.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kano: Youth coalition calls for quick reforms, urges protesters to vacate roads

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

The Coalition of Concerned Northern Youths Agitating for Peaceful Coexistence (CCNYAPC) has called for reforms in the Nigeria Police to suit current challenges in the country. The coalition also called on protesting youths in the country to vacate the streets in the interest of peace. This was contained in an address delivered at an interactive […]
News

Igbokwe relishes torrents of celebration

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

For popular Lagos-based politician who doubles at the Special Adviser to Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Drainages and Water Resources, Engineer Joe Igbokwe, the just concluded month of April was one that had a number of celebration lined up for his household. The first event in the said month that opened the door of […]
News

Olabinjo: Debt capital panacea for Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Managing Director/ CEO, Skystone Capital & Investment Limited, Mr Ola Olabinjo, has identified debt capital financing as the major solution to the country’s infrastructure deficit. Olabinjo explained that the country’s infrastructure deficit and needs could not be addressed with yearly budgetary allocations. He said at a meeting in Lagos that the quest by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica