Wike: We’ll resist plot against electronic election transmission

…alleges APC appointing VC’s to rig in 2023

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the moves against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to prevent the electronic transmission of results during the 2023 general elections will be resisted. The governor said that the only way the votes of the people will count in 2023 is through the electronic transmission of results, stressing that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has to be ready for the task ahead. The governor declared that the 2023 general election will be completely different from the 2019 election which he alleged was manipulated by the ruling party.

Wike, who spoke yesterday, during the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of 9,200 capacity convocation arena of the University of Port Harcourt by the state, also said that only compro-mised academics who are willing to submit names of politically exposed lecturers as returning officers to rig elections for the APC, are being appointed as Vice Chancellors of federal universities. He said: “INEC knows that they have to be prepared in 2023. And that is why we will resist any attempt for anybody to manipulate the amendment of the Electoral Act, to say that election results will not be transmitted electronically.

“That will not happen. If you want the vote of the people to count, the result must be transmitted electronically. And that is why we will resist any attempt for anybody to manipulate the amendment of the Electoral Act, to say that election results will not be transmitted electronically.” Wike, who warned Vice Chancellors and lecturers to be wary of attempts by some unscrupulous politicians to use them to manipulate elections, declared that those contemplating to rig elections in Rivers State will be treated as coup plotters. He said it is worrisome that Nigeria has degenerated to the point where politicians now influence who becomes a Vice Chancellor of a federal university for the purposes of rigging elections.

The governor stressed that the reason why there is so much tussle these days on who becomes Vice Chancellor of federal universities, is because of political interference by extraneous forces. Wike said: “Let me warn, not one person will dare rig elections in Rivers State. Not one person will dare it. I have told people, allow the university community to produce those who will be leaders of this country. “Don’t turn the university community to be where you will have politicians who manipulate and change the mandate of the people. Anybody who does that, you know it is a coup and you know the punishment for coup plotters.” He described as heartrending a situation whereby lecturers who are supposed to be revered in society, willfully compromise their integrity, just to become Vice Chancellors who will afterwards be used to manipulate elections.

Like this: Like Loading...