News

Wike: We’re not borrowing from banks to fund projects

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has declared that his administration does not fund projects in the state with bank loans, stressing that he strongly depends on the prudent management of resources Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the construction of Trans-Kalabari Road Phase 1 in Degema Local Government Area yesterday, Wike reminded the people that even the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had attested to that position.

Wike said he would definitely not do so to complete the Trans-Kalabari Road that was connecting Krakrama, Omekwe-ama, Angula-ama, Mina-ama and other communities in the Kalabari area. He recalled how in 2009, the previous administration in the state implemented a payment module that clearly showed its lack of interest in either constructing or completing the Trans-Kalabari Road that it awarded then.

According to him, no longer will anybody come to hoodwick Kalabari people with the promise of constructing Trans-Kalabari Road in the name of politics, because the phase one of the project will be completed in 2022. He said: “People are asking where am I getting the money from. People are saying I’m borrowing money. If I borrow money to develop my place (state) is there any offense there? They that borrow, did they do the road?”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Disquiet as new automobile duties, levies take off in February

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

As Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) expect an official communication from the Ministry of Finance on the implementation of the 2020 Finance Act on new duties and levies on imported vehicles next week, there is some level of disquiet some stakeholders have said that the government’s decision would further choke the local automobile industry while some […]
News

Partial schools reopening: Excitement, anxiety as students resume

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji, Steve Uzoechi, Sola Adeyemo, Emmanuel Masha, Adewale Momoh, Stephen Femi Oni, Kunle Ayeni and Musa Pam

•COVID-19 test certificate compulsory in Ogun As the countdown to the partial reopening of schools nears zero hour, pupils in exit class, parents, teachers and others can hardly wait for the day to come.   This stems from the fact that the confusion which attended their nearly four months of staying at home due to […]
News Top Stories

Buhari needs cooperation, understanding to fight insecurity, says Tinubu

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

…I’ve come to tell the President the truth – Zulum National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari needs the cooperation and understanding of the people in order to fight insecurity in the country. The APC chieftain said this on Monday night after a meeting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica