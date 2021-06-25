Wike: We’re not borrowing from banks to fund projects

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has declared that his administration does not fund projects in the state with bank loans, stressing that he strongly depends on the prudent management of resources Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the construction of Trans-Kalabari Road Phase 1 in Degema Local Government Area yesterday, Wike reminded the people that even the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had attested to that position.

Wike said he would definitely not do so to complete the Trans-Kalabari Road that was connecting Krakrama, Omekwe-ama, Angula-ama, Mina-ama and other communities in the Kalabari area. He recalled how in 2009, the previous administration in the state implemented a payment module that clearly showed its lack of interest in either constructing or completing the Trans-Kalabari Road that it awarded then.

According to him, no longer will anybody come to hoodwick Kalabari people with the promise of constructing Trans-Kalabari Road in the name of politics, because the phase one of the project will be completed in 2022. He said: “People are asking where am I getting the money from. People are saying I’m borrowing money. If I borrow money to develop my place (state) is there any offense there? They that borrow, did they do the road?”

