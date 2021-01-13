Wike: Why I won’t dump PDP for APC

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared his readiness to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rather than run to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike, who spoke yesterday during the inauguration of the Rumuekini/ Aluu Road, traversing Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre local government areas, performed by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, noted that he can’t join APC due to the fear that some persons will come after him.

The governor said PDP knows there are problems and it is solving them with completed projects and vows not to dump the party. But on the contrary, he noted that the APC government that promised to solve the problems of Nigeria before assumption of power has kept giving excuses to justify its failure.

“I have told anybody who cares to listen; we are not those who are afraid that people will come after them so they want to run into another party.

I’m not running to anywhere. “How can I run from success to problem. People should ordinarily go from problem to success not the other way round. Rivers State is an asset to PDP. “We have told Nigerians that PDP is the only hope of this country. It is a party that will make promise and fulfil it.

We are proud to roll out projects every day and this is the second week of project commissioning,” he said.

Wike, who also reiterated his determination to complete all projects awarded by his administration before the expiration of his tenure, explained that it was important that his successor initiate his own projects and not be burdened by uncompleted projected that are inherited.

According to the governor, his administration has never discriminated against any section of the state as developmental projects are delivered to every local government area.

He said: “Nobody that will succeed me will complete any of my projects, because I will complete all my projects before I go.

I won’t leave any project burden for my successor. When the new person comes, let him initiate his projects. “Before now, APC said we are doing roads only in Port Harcourt and Obio/ Akpor Local Government.

Now, they can’t talk again. We have commissioned projects in Khana, Gokana, Eleme. The other day, we were in Akuku-Toru, on Monday we were in Emohua. We are a government for every Rivers person and every local government.”

Anyim, who inaugurated the project, said he was delighted to associate with Wike because he has demonstrated through his projects that he is truly bonded with Rivers people and knows their needs.

Anyim noted that it is this level of leadership that has enabled Wike to conceive projects that are tailored to meeting those needs, and eliminate the possibility of having white elephant projects.

“Governor Wike, because you commission projects, it is certain no project will be abandoned. I am proud to identify with the progress that you have made.

“I am proud to belong to PDP family. It is the spirit of PDP that is at work in your government and that spirit of PDP will come to work in Nigeria.

“When I was invited for this commissioning, I did not really appreciate the magnitude of the work: the real import of the governance Governor Wike has brought to Rivers State.

“But as we drove down here, the impression I have is that Port Harcourt has expanded. It is only the government of the people that can expand a city to the extent that Port Harcourt has expanded.”

