Wike woos youths, workers with promotion, jobs

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said the state government will fulfill its promise to employ 10,000 youths and promote the workers due for promotion. He said he had forwarded the list o those for promotion to the House of Assembly for screening. Wike said these when he received a delegation led by the Chairman of the state branch of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Alex Agwanwor and his Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) counterpart Emechete Chuku at Government House yesterday. He accused former NLC Chairman Beatrice Itubo of lying that pensioners were being owed 15 months’ entitlements. The governor said: “We have been paying pensions and gratuities every month.

Not less than three point something bil-lion naira is set aside for that purpose, including payment of benefits. “In fact, the former Accountant General of the State told me yesterday that those of 2016 and 2017 had been cleared. “But you hear her (Beatrice Itubo) saying that we have not paid for 15 months. That is unfair. “It has never happened in this state that built a secretariat for the NLC and TUC at the same time.” Wike blamed Itubo for the delay in promoting workers.

  A dancer is a person who dances professionally in front of everyone. Dance is an art and a way of communication and expression, and it is also said to be a passion and source of joy. These days most of the people’s profession has become dancers as they are immensely talented, but somehow their […]
Posted on Author Ward 9 Unit 16, Ago Tapa, Ibadan North Presidential results PDP 21 APC 52 Labour 32 Void 6 Senatorial APC 35 PDP 39 Labour 13 Void 4 Rep APC 42 PDP 31 Labour 12

Ward 9 Unit 6, Ago Tapa, Ibadan North Presidential PDP 25 APC 77 ACCORD 01 APGA 01 Labour 36 NNPP 01 ZLP 01 Senate APC 60 PDP 47 Labour 14 APGA 01 SDP 01 ADC 01 ACCORD 12 136 Total Reps APC 57 PDP 47 ACCORD 12 SDP 02 ADC 01 Labour 16 APGA 02 […]
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has disclosed that the state government spent over N1.2 billion to train the second batch of Engineers and Pilots from the state with aircraft manufacturers, Airbus, in a renewed move to reposition and increase the capacity of the state owned Airline, Ibom Air. Emmanuelwhomadethis known yesterday during an […]

