Wike woos youths, workers with promotion, jobs

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said the state government will fulfill its promise to employ 10,000 youths and promote the workers due for promotion. He said he had forwarded the list o those for promotion to the House of Assembly for screening. Wike said these when he received a delegation led by the Chairman of the state branch of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Alex Agwanwor and his Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) counterpart Emechete Chuku at Government House yesterday. He accused former NLC Chairman Beatrice Itubo of lying that pensioners were being owed 15 months’ entitlements. The governor said: “We have been paying pensions and gratuities every month.

Not less than three point something bil-lion naira is set aside for that purpose, including payment of benefits. “In fact, the former Accountant General of the State told me yesterday that those of 2016 and 2017 had been cleared. “But you hear her (Beatrice Itubo) saying that we have not paid for 15 months. That is unfair. “It has never happened in this state that built a secretariat for the NLC and TUC at the same time.” Wike blamed Itubo for the delay in promoting workers.

Like this: Like Loading...