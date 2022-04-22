News

Wike: Youths are the engine of growth in any country

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stressed the importance of youths to national development. According to him, for Nigeria to get out of its present economic crisis and political instability, there must be a deliberate effort to accommodatetheyouthsinthevarious aspects of the governance process.

He said: “Youths occupy a very important position for national rebirth and paradigm shift. They have the capacity, energy, and drive to make things happen. Any country that truly wants to develop and get its governance structure right must accommodate youths in the process of charting a roadmap for robust and constructive engagement in the interest of the country.

“We must therefore cultivate both the youths and women in our considered effort to rejuvenate the system and re-launch it on the superhighway of growth, productivity and effectiveness. We must as a matter of deliberate policy, draw inspiration from the youth and women population to take the centre stage in our renewed efforts to reposition the country. We cannot afford to ignore our youths and women segments of the population.

We must bridge the gap; create the nexus between the old and the young, to drive growth and development.” Wike said the problems of the country require the determination, commitment, and resilienceof allespeciallythe youths to arrest the drift.

The governor said: “If we truly want to get the right results and sustain a healthy narrativefornationalrebirth, we must consciously engage the youths to make that happen. Our women folks have been neglected for so long. This should not be so. In Rivers State, for example, I made it a point of duty that women must be accommodated at the ward level as councillors, at the local government level as vice Chairmen, and at the state level as Deputy Governor.

“To solve the endemic nature of our insecurity, we must embark on attitudinal reorientation to inculcate the right values, ethics and virtues to stimulate productivity, respect for constituted authority, and sustenance of a culture of patriotism and belief in our unity in diversity. While the older generation is expected to use their wisdom and advice to guide the younger ones to take the right decision, a sense of collective responsibility must be encouraged in the overall interest of the country. As a plural society with all manner of disparate interests competing for space and attention, the growing need to promote unity and build cohesion becomes undoubtedly opposite.

“My desire is to tap into theyouthandwomenpopulation to generate utility-driven ideas that can withstand the test of time. We will ensure that they play pivotal roles in our shared commitment to lifting Nigeria out of its present conundrum caused by APC’s lacklustre performance. The youths and women must therefore join hands with me in this clarion call and aspiration to rebuild the broken walls of our dear nation. Itisataskthatmustbe done without equivocation. I welcome you all on board.”

 

