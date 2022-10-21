Wike’ll not work to destroy PDP –Anyanwu

Senator Samuel Anyanwu is the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview, he speaks on recent development in the party, his expectations on the forthcoming general election and what Nigerians stand to gain if PDP wins the presidential election, among other issues. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM reports

You represented Imo East Senatorial District at the National Assembly between 2015 and 2019; what was your Senate experience like?

At the upper chambers, I was the first fresher to be made chairman of Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges when nobody wanted to touch it because they believed that it is not one of the juicy committees. Interestingly, my concern was not what may be coming out of that committee, but how I can make impact for the world to know that somebody like me exists.

I did my best in that committee and became the first Senate committee chairman to receive award from colleagues and the first to be given a standing ovation in the red chambers for my activities in that committee. I used the committee to bring succour to many Nigerians. I wanted to return to the senate but what happened now belongs to history.

How did you emerge as National Secretary of PDP?

God used good men and my friends like Governors Nyesom Wike, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as well as other South East governors and leaders to nominate me as National Secretary of the PDP, which was zoned to the region. When it was micro-zoned to Imo, they resolved to get a strong-willed person since the state is an All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled state.

But my choice didn’t come so easy, especially from those who saw me as their political enemies. Even as the National Secretary, it is not my plan because my training and experience is to run and win election. I told them during Imo PDP stakeholders meeting that nobody should think that the position is the end of my political career because it is just a coma and not full stop. It is only when someone dies that we can put full stop.

Will you contest the Imo State governor-ship election when the window opens?

I have looked at Imo State and felt that when they open the window for the governorship election, I will still take a shot at it. I have done it before and I will try and do it again. It is not because I am hungry for power, it is not that I am not financially comfortable but because I feel that the most important thing in life is to ensure that hungry Nigerians get succour. Some of us that have come out publicly are overwhelmed with demands from people who will make you cry after reading their text messages over what they are going through. My interest in Imo is to bring a new life to the people to make them happy even if they have not eaten unlike what we see today where nobody is happy, both the rich and poor. The blood of young men has been wasted. There are villages today you cannot get a young man below 40 years. All that are left are elderly men of 80 years and above.

The young men have all ran away because of insecurity. The situation is man-made that can be avoided and stopped. There is hopelessness in Imo. I know that making them happy is not a rocket science, but about articulation of ideas. It is about interest, and resolution to make the people happy. At the appropriate time, I may consider bringing that happiness to the people of Imo when the window for election is open. But right now, I am the National Secretary of the PDP. Like every other political party, we are going through some turbulence.

What has been helping you to manage a troubled party like the PDP?

Character and conduct! I work very well under pressure and regardless of the circumstances, I don’t lose focus or my mind. I know very well that in everything in life, there must be a distraction. Even while reading in your library, your child can distract you. I don’t create enmity. I make sure that the people around me are happy.

As somebody close to Governor Wike; what is his mindset about his next plan for the party?

Let me say that I am not God to know anybody’s mindset. Wike is a man of his own; I can tell you that for sure because he is my good friend and will continue to be my friend. However, our friendship does not mean that I control what he does or predict what he will do next. He has, however, maintained that he is still in PDP and I know that he will not go anywhere. He is not fighting our presidential and vice-presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa, but he is asking for equity and justice. He is not a pretender; he voices out his feelings. If he is angry, he displays it and if he is happy, it will also reflect on him too. Let me confirm to you that Wike does not backbite, neither will he work to destroy the PDP.

What are your fears for PDP in the 2023 presidential election?

To be honest with you, what I can say is that the election is not going to be business as usual. Election is no longer what it used to be in the past. You know that in the past, when you get PDP ticket, you can go home and sleep. But it is no longer the same today because lots of interests are coming up and new political developments have also evolved.

All I pray is for our party to win but we need to work very hard, we need to be together, there should be understanding, there should be tolerance and there are be sacrifices to be made. If we can achieve all these, I can sleep and wake up with hope that victory is sure for the PDP next year. I know that there will be no peace in a quarrelsome home.

How deep can the crisis in the Imo PDP affect your mission to contest for the governorship of the state?

Imo PDP ought not to be divided in the first place. Human beings have whatever interests they want to protect but the major problem we have is someone with an entitlement mentality. A party is not run that way. We call it a party because it is for everybody. We should also eschew this mentality of using advantage against people.

As the National Secretary of the party, all the state chapters of the party in Nigeria are under me. But I am aware of the Biblical verse that says ‘a prophet is not honoured in his home.’ There are areas that will require a sledge hammer and at other places you use a light weapon like a broom. We have to understand that we need to work together. Divided we fall and united we stand. We must realise that if we don’t kill bush meat, there will be nothing to share. If God forbid, PDP loses the presidential election in 2023, nobody will talk about ministerial and other positions because it will be a case of ‘to your tents oh Israel.’ But, if we succeed and win, everybody will feel the impact. We must work together in most of the state chapters where factions still exist.

As for Imo PDP, I want to strongly believe that before the governorship primary, things would have gotten better. The truth of the matter is that Imo is predominantly a PDP state. But the problem is that Imo people are resisting constant display of arrogance by an individual, insisting on running for the same position when there are so many other people. What the insistence means is sending the wrong signal that PDP does not have other people qualified to contest the position. What people are demanding is for the party to allow a level playing ground, so that the candidate can emerge through the love of the people to brighten the chances of PDP winning if it runs against the ruling party in the state. However, I can never predict doom for a party I am in charge of its affairs.

I am already optimistic that the PDP is going to win the next governorship election in Imo State. I also believe that there is no crisis that cannot be resolved. The process of reconciliation is in progress, and I want to assure you that we will team up with whoever gets the ticket of the party.

One thing is to get the ticket, but another is to win the election. The era of business as usual is gone. People want to choose who they want. We have to eschew sentiment in picking who holds the party’s ticket. We must field candidates that can win elections.

This idea of boardroom conspiracy, backstabbing, blackmailing and gossip to get the party’s ticket has far-reaching consequences. We must know that politics is local and not played in Abuja. As for the fears that tendencies of the candidates polarising the party with loyalty to either Wike or Atiku will affect our state party chapter, I will say that as the National Secretary of the PDP, I belong to no camp.

Wike is my friend, Atiku is my candidate and friend too because we knew each other before now even when I first ran for governorship. My job is to play the role of a statesman by bringing people together. It is on record that Wike is not in enmity with Atiku and the party, he has his own message he is sending. It does not mean that anybody who associates with him is an enemy of the party.

What will PDP be campaigning on in the face of the animosity from the other parties against 16 years of its administration?

On the campaign weapon and instrument that we are going to use to reach Nigerians, I want to ask you a simple question about whether your condition is better now under APC era than few years ago under the PDP? Things are no longer normal in the country. APC came with the change mantra, they actually changed, but they changed to a worse situation.

It is just barely eight years since the PDP left power, but everything has degenerated. Look at insecurity in every part of the country. Can those, who used to travel by road to Kaduna, Imo and other parts of the country during the PDP era try it now? People don’t go home again in Imo and Anambra states and if they must, it will be with a battalion of security personnel but even sometimes they still kill despite the fortified security.

Nigeria and Nigerians were more secured under the watch of the PDP than under the APC. This is a country where Nigerians have taken the protection of their lives into their hands and that is why many states are now forming combatant security outfits. The security agencies seem to be overwhelmed. What is the rate of unemployment in Nigeria today compared to the PDP era? Most Nigerians can afford to send their children to schools abroad under the PDP era but it has become unaffordable to many today.

What is the exchange rate today compared to when the PDP was in power?

Look at the humongous level of corruption going on in the country today. What about the vessel carrying several volumes of crude oil that was set ablaze recently? Are you worried about the losses PDP has recorded in the South-East, which hitherto was the stronghold of the party. What is happening in the South-East also happened in the South-West. Before now, the whole of South-West was APC, but today PDP has Oyo and Osun states.

Let me assure you that PDP is determined to regain all the states in the South-East apart from Anambra that the election has been held and that is structurally an All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) state based on Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu’s factor.

As for other states, how are you sure that our brother and friend, the Ebonyi State governor, will not return to his party? In Imo, we are working hard to reclaim the state. By our calculation, we are working hard to ensure that by the end of the elections, PDP will claim four states in the South-East. I know very well that south easterners love PDP; they prefer PDP to other parties but I also know that things have happened over the period, especially about fielding of candidates. If a party brings out a sellable candidate, people will support him or her.

Would you contemplate joining another party?

When APGA was formed and Owelle Rochas Okorocha took away Ikedi Ohakim, they wanted me to join the party, but I refused. When they formed APC, I was among the three musketeers in the House of Assembly. There was nothing Okorocha did not do to buy us over to the extent that he went to Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, brought and offered me N100 million to buy me over to join the APC.

But I told him that I am not a political prostitute. I made it clear that no matter the situation, I want to remain in my party, the PDP because things must certainly turn around one day. Since I joined politics in 2000 till date, I have not thought of joining any other party. I have remained constantly with the PDP. It is through the PDP that I contested and won the Senate.

